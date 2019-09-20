Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53 3.13 N/A 12.15 5.16 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -4.25 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.7% -51.3%

Volatility and Risk

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.42 and it happens to be 42.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.68 which is 68.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $77, with potential upside of 50.42%. Competitively Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $18, with potential upside of 197.52%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.3% and 42.6% respectively. 0.2% are Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.87% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01%

For the past year Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.