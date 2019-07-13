Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) Contrasting side by side

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 49 3.72 N/A 12.15 4.61 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

In table 1 we can see Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.6% -17.1% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Volatility and Risk

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 68.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.68 beta. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has a 1.7 beta and it is 70.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $66.33, and a 7.89% upside potential. Meanwhile, Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s consensus target price is $12.25, while its potential upside is 365.78%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 86.5% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.2% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.1% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13% 17.12% 15.5% 54.29% 22.67% 43.67% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 2.83% 3.52% -41.96% -31.9% -22.87% -13.34%

For the past year Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 43.67% stronger performance while Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has -13.34% weaker performance.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.