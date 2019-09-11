Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA) and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Comparing side by side

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53 3.32 N/A 12.15 5.16 AnaptysBio Inc. 63 114.86 N/A -2.68 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3% AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AnaptysBio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $77, while its potential upside is 44.41%. Competitively the consensus target price of AnaptysBio Inc. is $75, which is potential 69.19% upside. The data provided earlier shows that AnaptysBio Inc. appears more favorable than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.3% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 0.2% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of AnaptysBio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92% AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8%

For the past year Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while AnaptysBio Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats AnaptysBio Inc.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.