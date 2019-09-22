Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC)’s Financial Results Comparing With TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) and TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) compete against each other in the Shipping sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardmore Shipping Corporation 7 0.99 N/A -1.42 0.00 TORM plc 8 0.92 N/A -0.17 0.00

Demonstrates Ardmore Shipping Corporation and TORM plc earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) and TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardmore Shipping Corporation 0.00% -13.2% -5.6% TORM plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.8% of Ardmore Shipping Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of TORM plc are owned by institutional investors. About 0.37% of Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ardmore Shipping Corporation -4.55% -12.83% -0.14% 31.31% 5.61% 57.17% TORM plc -1.4% -26.65% 37.37% 5.81% 0% 43.62%

For the past year Ardmore Shipping Corporation was more bullish than TORM plc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors TORM plc beats Ardmore Shipping Corporation.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals through product and chemical tankers worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 27 vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

TORM plc, a product tanker company, transports refined oil products worldwide. The company transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel oil. As of March 8, 2018, it had a fleet of 80 vessels. The company serves independent oil companies, state-owned oil companies, and oil traders and refiners. TORM plc was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.