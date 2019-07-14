Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO)

Since Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) and Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) are part of the Shipping industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardmore Shipping Corporation 6 1.29 N/A -1.42 0.00 Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. 1 0.38 N/A -0.43 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Ardmore Shipping Corporation and Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ardmore Shipping Corporation and Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardmore Shipping Corporation 0.00% -13.2% -5.6% Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. 0.00% -12.6% -3.3%

Risk & Volatility

Ardmore Shipping Corporation is 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.16 beta. Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. on the other hand, has 2.34 beta which makes it 134.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ardmore Shipping Corporation. Its rival Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Ardmore Shipping Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ardmore Shipping Corporation and Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardmore Shipping Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. 1 0 0 1.00

The downside potential is -18.79% for Ardmore Shipping Corporation with average price target of $7. On the other hand, Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.’s potential downside is -23.66% and its average price target is $1. The information presented earlier suggests that Ardmore Shipping Corporation looks more robust than Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.2% of Ardmore Shipping Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 75.1% of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors. Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.37%. Competitively, 42.6% are Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ardmore Shipping Corporation -0.66% 8.18% 42% 4.72% -10.24% 61.46% Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. -7.46% -14.48% -5.34% -36.08% -57.68% 2.48%

For the past year Ardmore Shipping Corporation has stronger performance than Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.

Summary

Ardmore Shipping Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals through product and chemical tankers worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 27 vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.