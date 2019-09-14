Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) and Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Comparison side by side

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) and Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Shipping. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardmore Shipping Corporation 7 1.13 N/A -1.42 0.00 Scorpio Tankers Inc. 25 2.61 N/A -4.62 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardmore Shipping Corporation 0.00% -13.2% -5.6% Scorpio Tankers Inc. 0.00% -8.4% -3.1%

Risk and Volatility

Ardmore Shipping Corporation has a beta of 1.18 and its 18.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1.05 beta and it is 5.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Scorpio Tankers Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Ardmore Shipping Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Scorpio Tankers Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ardmore Shipping Corporation and Scorpio Tankers Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardmore Shipping Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Scorpio Tankers Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Scorpio Tankers Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $33 average target price and a 3.35% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.8% of Ardmore Shipping Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.2% of Scorpio Tankers Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.37% of Ardmore Shipping Corporation shares. Comparatively, 3.2% are Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ardmore Shipping Corporation -4.55% -12.83% -0.14% 31.31% 5.61% 57.17% Scorpio Tankers Inc. -8.74% -13.24% 0.96% 32.98% 21.34% 48.92%

For the past year Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Scorpio Tankers Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Scorpio Tankers Inc. beats Ardmore Shipping Corporation.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals through product and chemical tankers worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 27 vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Scorpio Tankers Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 15, 2017, it owned 78 tankers comprising 22 LR2 tankers, 14 Handymax tankers, and 42 MR tankers with an average age of approximately 2.3 years; and 19 time chartered-in tankers, including 9 Handymax, 8 MR, 1 LR1, and 1 LR2 tankers. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Monaco.