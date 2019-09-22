Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) and Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Contrasting side by side

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) and Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Shipping. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardmore Shipping Corporation 7 0.99 N/A -1.42 0.00 Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. 2 0.45 N/A -0.47 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Ardmore Shipping Corporation and Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardmore Shipping Corporation 0.00% -13.2% -5.6% Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.4%

Risk & Volatility

Ardmore Shipping Corporation has a 1.18 beta, while its volatility is 18.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. is 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.97 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ardmore Shipping Corporation is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Ardmore Shipping Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ardmore Shipping Corporation and Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.8% and 76.9%. Insiders held 0.37% of Ardmore Shipping Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ardmore Shipping Corporation -4.55% -12.83% -0.14% 31.31% 5.61% 57.17% Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. -1.52% 3.17% 3.17% 4.28% -45.98% 17.47%

For the past year Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.

Summary

Ardmore Shipping Corporation beats Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals through product and chemical tankers worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 27 vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2016, the company owned or operated a fleet of 24 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons. Its customers comprise independent oil traders, refinery operators, and U.S. and international government entities. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.