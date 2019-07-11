Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) is a company in the Shipping industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.2% of Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.87% of all Shipping’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Ardmore Shipping Corporation has 0.37% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 29.82% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Ardmore Shipping Corporation and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardmore Shipping Corporation 0.00% -13.20% -5.60% Industry Average 2.85% 7.77% 3.02%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Ardmore Shipping Corporation and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ardmore Shipping Corporation N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 13.31M 467.08M 46.33

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Ardmore Shipping Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardmore Shipping Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.25 1.50 1.33 2.54

$7 is the consensus price target of Ardmore Shipping Corporation, with a potential downside of -18.32%. The peers have a potential upside of 13.22%. Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s strong consensus rating and high possible upside, looks like is making analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ardmore Shipping Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ardmore Shipping Corporation -0.66% 8.18% 42% 4.72% -10.24% 61.46% Industry Average 4.92% 10.39% 19.89% 13.07% 25.04% 28.57%

For the past year Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ardmore Shipping Corporation are 1.6 and 1.4. Competitively, Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s peers have 1.19 and 1.14 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ardmore Shipping Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.16 shows that Ardmore Shipping Corporation is 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s peers are 27.22% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.27 beta.

Dividends

Ardmore Shipping Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals through product and chemical tankers worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 27 vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.