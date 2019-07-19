Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) and Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) Contrasting side by side

Both Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) and Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) compete on a level playing field in the Shipping industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardmore Shipping Corporation 6 1.16 N/A -1.42 0.00 Golar LNG Partners LP 12 2.43 N/A 0.86 14.26

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Ardmore Shipping Corporation and Golar LNG Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) and Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardmore Shipping Corporation 0.00% -13.2% -5.6% Golar LNG Partners LP 0.00% 11.1% 2.6%

Risk and Volatility

Ardmore Shipping Corporation has a 1.16 beta, while its volatility is 16.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Golar LNG Partners LP has a 1.15 beta which is 15.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ardmore Shipping Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Golar LNG Partners LP’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Golar LNG Partners LP.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Ardmore Shipping Corporation and Golar LNG Partners LP’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardmore Shipping Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Golar LNG Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00

Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s downside potential is -10.14% at a $7 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.2% of Ardmore Shipping Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 34.4% of Golar LNG Partners LP are owned by institutional investors. Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.37%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 29.94% of Golar LNG Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ardmore Shipping Corporation -0.66% 8.18% 42% 4.72% -10.24% 61.46% Golar LNG Partners LP 3.39% -4.91% -9.57% -15.29% -41.7% 12.87%

For the past year Ardmore Shipping Corporation has stronger performance than Golar LNG Partners LP

Summary

Golar LNG Partners LP beats on 6 of the 9 factors Ardmore Shipping Corporation.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals through product and chemical tankers worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 27 vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.