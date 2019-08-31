Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) and DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Comparing side by side

Since Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) and DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT) are part of the Shipping industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardmore Shipping Corporation 7 0.89 N/A -1.42 0.00 DHT Holdings Inc. 5 1.71 N/A -0.14 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ardmore Shipping Corporation and DHT Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) and DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardmore Shipping Corporation 0.00% -13.2% -5.6% DHT Holdings Inc. 0.00% -2.3% -1.1%

Volatility and Risk

Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s 1.18 beta indicates that its volatility is 18.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, DHT Holdings Inc. has a 0.58 beta which is 42.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, DHT Holdings Inc. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. Ardmore Shipping Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to DHT Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ardmore Shipping Corporation and DHT Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.8% and 45.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.37% of Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s shares. Competitively, DHT Holdings Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ardmore Shipping Corporation -4.55% -12.83% -0.14% 31.31% 5.61% 57.17% DHT Holdings Inc. -8.87% -4.07% 4.24% 40.2% 30.79% 44.13%

For the past year Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than DHT Holdings Inc.

Summary

DHT Holdings Inc. beats Ardmore Shipping Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals through product and chemical tankers worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 27 vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

DHT Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 21, 2017, its fleet consisted of 21 crude oil tankers, including 19 very large crude carriers and 2 Aframax tankers. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.