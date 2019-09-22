Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Stake Held by Wealthtrust Axiom Llc; Cdw (CDW) Shareholder Catalyst Capital Advisors Cut Position

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC) by 30.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc bought 47,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 200,280 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.63 million, up from 153,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc who had been investing in Ardmore Shipping Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.42M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.72. About 208,217 shares traded. Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) has risen 5.61% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ASC News: 27/03/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Presenting at Conference Apr 20; 02/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping 1Q EBITDA $9.93M; 02/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Corporation Announces Financial Results For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 11/04/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping 1Q Rev $50.5M; 30/03/2018 – Fed KC: U.S. and Ardmore Area Economic Update – March 29, 2018; 23/03/2018 – ARDMORE SHIPPING CORP ASC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11; 17/05/2018 – CENTREX METALS – SIGNED NON-BINDING MOU WITH GUJARAT STATE FERTILISERS & CHEMICALS FOR SUPPLY OF PRODUCT FROM ARDMORE PHOSPHATE ROCK PROJECT; 09/04/2018 – Lisa Vanderpump to Sign Bottles of Signature Rosé at Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection Store in Ardmore, Montgomery

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 97.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 9,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 248 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28,000, down from 9,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $121.06. About 4.61M shares traded or 256.97% up from the average. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 19/04/2018 DJ CDW Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDW); 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q EPS 82c

Analysts await CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.50 EPS, up 5.63% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.42 per share. CDW’s profit will be $217.07 million for 20.18 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by CDW Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50 million and $3.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Trade Desk Inc by 64,915 shares to 68,080 shares, valued at $15.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 173,003 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.71 million shares, and has risen its stake in Coupa Software Inc.