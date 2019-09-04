Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Stake Has Lifted by Portolan Capital Management Llc; As Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Market Valuation Rose, Goelzer Investment Management Has Lifted Holding

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 19.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 25,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 156,043 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.07 million, up from 130,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $32.89. About 3.17 million shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 78C; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Unit Citizens Bank N.A. Will Purchase Assets for $511M in Cash; 24/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $78M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Citizens Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFG); 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group, Inc. To Expand Mortgage Banking Business With Acquisition Of Franklin American Mortgage Company; 17/04/2018 – Clapp Communications Adds CFG Community Bank to Its Growing Client List; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – EARNINGS PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE ACCRETION OF APPROXIMATELY 2% IN 2019 FROM DEAL; 28/04/2018 – Citizens Bank and Military Warriors Support Foundation Present Home to Gold Star Family; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter Net Income of $388 Million and Diluted EPS of $0.78

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) by 218.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 440,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The hedge fund held 641,710 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, up from 201,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ardmore Shipping Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.95 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.15. About 240,015 shares traded or 2.84% up from the average. Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) has risen 5.61% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ASC News: 06/03/2018 Reminder – Product Tanker & Crude Oil Tanker Sector Panel Discussions With Major Company Executives; 23/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – Fed KC: U.S. and Ardmore Area Economic Update – March 29, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Presenting at Conference Apr 20; 29/03/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Presenting at Conference Apr 24; 19/04/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Lisa Vanderpump to Sign Bottles of Signature Rosé at Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection Store in Ardmore, Montgomery County; 23/03/2018 – ARDMORE SHIPPING CORP ASC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11; 17/05/2018 – CENTREX METALS – SIGNED NON-BINDING MOU WITH GUJARAT STATE FERTILISERS & CHEMICALS FOR SUPPLY OF PRODUCT FROM ARDMORE PHOSPHATE ROCK PROJECT; 02/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Corporation Announces Financial Results For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2018

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 11,945 shares to 53,793 shares, valued at $3.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 30,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,219 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

More notable recent Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) – Yahoo Finance" on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Comerica Bank Remains Asset Sensitive, Loan Impairments Historically Low – Seeking Alpha" published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Did You Miss Citizens Financial Group's (NYSE:CFG) 49% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance" on May 16, 2019.

More notable recent Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Ardmore Shipping Corporation 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha" on May 01, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: "With Global Shipping Skyrocketing, 5 Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St." published on January 12, 2019