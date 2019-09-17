Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Stake Boosted by Wealthtrust Axiom Llc; Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Position Boosted by Jensen Investment Management Inc

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) by 38.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 328,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 1.17 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $149.62M, up from 843,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $127.13. About 371,768 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 03/04/2018 – VP Liberatore Disposes 85 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 08/05/2018 – Cramer sits down with the CEOs of Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Broadridge Financial Solutions; 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST TO FURTHER EXPAND REGULATORY; 17/05/2018 – Santander and Broadridge Complete a First Practical Use of Blockchain for Investor Voting at an Annual General Meeting; 09/05/2018 – Broadridge Acquires FundAssist to Further Expand Regulatory Communications Capabilities for Asset Managers; 06/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 07/03/2018 – Broadridge to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ACTIVEPATH, FURTHER ENHANCES PLATFORM TO HELP; 05/03/2018 BROADRIDGE SEES FY17-FY20 ADJ. EPS GROWTH UP 14% TO 18%; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE SEES FY REV. +2% TO +4%

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC) by 30.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc bought 47,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 200,280 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.63 million, up from 153,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc who had been investing in Ardmore Shipping Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.72M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.46% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $6.85. About 324,910 shares traded or 31.72% up from the average. Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) has risen 5.61% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ASC News: 11/04/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 23/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Presenting at Conference Apr 20; 02/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 09/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Ardmore Roderick and Sargent & Lundy Launch Engineering Partnership; 02/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping 1Q EBITDA $9.93M; 09/04/2018 – Lisa Vanderpump to Sign Bottles of Signature Rosé at Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection Store in Ardmore, Montgomery County; 09/04/2018 – Lisa Vanderpump to Sign Bottles of Signature Rosé at Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection Store in Ardmore, Montgomery; 23/03/2018 – ARDMORE SHIPPING CORP ASC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold BR shares while 196 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 96.51 million shares or 3.78% more from 92.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd accumulated 0.03% or 278,930 shares. Raymond James Tru Na reported 4,401 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Lc holds 0.05% or 16,564 shares. Clarkston Capital Prns Limited Liability Co stated it has 630,400 shares or 2.75% of all its holdings. Spears Abacus Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 6,460 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Communications reported 29,975 shares stake. Fenimore Asset reported 242,182 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0.01% or 201,960 shares. 1.19M were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc. Rmsincerbeaux Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Hamilton Point Investment Advsrs Lc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 37,110 shares. Intrust Bank & Trust Na reported 30,165 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Confluence Investment Management Ltd Liability Com owns 1.88% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 918,628 shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd owns 385,024 shares. Fiduciary Tru holds 0.01% or 2,704 shares in its portfolio.

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21B and $8.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc Sh by 2.24 million shares to 18,730 shares, valued at $3.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 254,010 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 499,215 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG).