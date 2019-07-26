Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Shares Rose While Aristotle Capital Boston Lifted by $5.16 Million Its Holding; As Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Market Value Declined, Tieton Capital Management Has Upped by $358,280 Its Holding

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 13,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 143,250 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84 million, up from 129,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Health Insurance Innovations for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $297.39M market cap company. The stock increased 5.07% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $21.35. About 1.90 million shares traded or 148.54% up from the average. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 19.69% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ); 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q EPS 33c; 11/04/2018 – HCC SETTLEMENT HAS NO BEARING ON HIIQ INQUIRY: CAPITOL FORUM; 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthlnsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 14/03/2018 – Public Awareness Of Short-Term Health Increases Dramatically; 23/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Net $4.15; 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 7.5 PCT STAKE IN HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS INC AS OF MAY 3 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Rev $67.8M

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC) by 53.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc bought 859,391 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.46M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.12M, up from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Ardmore Shipping Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.23 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.5. About 74,625 shares traded. Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) has declined 10.24% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ASC News: 02/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping 1Q Rev $50.5M; 27/03/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Presenting at Conference Apr 20; 23/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Lisa Vanderpump to Sign Bottles of Signature Rosé at Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection Store in Ardmore, Montgomery; 06/03/2018 Reminder – Product Tanker & Crude Oil Tanker Sector Panel Discussions With Major Company Executives; 26/04/2018 – Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection in Ardmore to Host Special Tasting with Prosecco Maker; 11/04/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Irish RMBS Deal Ardmore Securities No. 1; 23/03/2018 – ARDMORE SHIPPING CORP ASC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11

More notable recent Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “HIIQ Announces the Proposed Addition of Two New Independent Directors – Nasdaq” on April 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Inogen, Health Insurance Innovations, Amyris and Nutanix and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. Appoints Domenick DiCicco as Chief Compliance Officer & Counsel – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Health Insurance Innovations misses by $0.08, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98M and $112.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 80,235 shares to 195,345 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 28 investors sold HIIQ shares while 34 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 14.02 million shares or 8.79% less from 15.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Cap has 11,310 shares. First Trust Advsr Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 22,322 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada accumulated 0% or 15,649 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc owns 649,188 shares. Cap Returns Limited Liability Company invested in 2.36% or 163,985 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 74,300 shares. Tieton Management Ltd Liability has 143,250 shares for 3.42% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 32,653 shares. Connors Investor Services has invested 0.24% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). 888,008 are owned by Cannell Capital Limited. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership stated it has 32,344 shares. Catalyst Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Capstone Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 60,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ftb Advsr reported 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 263,269 shares.