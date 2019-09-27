Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Shareholder Schneider Capital Management Decreased Position as Stock Value Declined; Acuity Brands (AYI) Shareholder Exane Derivatives Decreased Holding by $106.57 Million

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp sold 46,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 675,868 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.51M, down from 722,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Ardmore Shipping Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.36M market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.96. About 44,969 shares traded. Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) has risen 5.61% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ASC News: 21/05/2018 – Ardmore Roderick and Sargent & Lundy Launch Engineering Partnership; 17/05/2018 – CENTREX METALS – SIGNED NON-BINDING MOU WITH GUJARAT STATE FERTILISERS & CHEMICALS FOR SUPPLY OF PRODUCT FROM ARDMORE PHOSPHATE ROCK PROJECT; 02/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping 1Q EBITDA $9.93M; 11/04/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Irish RMBS Deal Ardmore Securities No. 1; 06/03/2018 Reminder – Product Tanker & Crude Oil Tanker Sector Panel Discussions With Major Company Executives; 23/03/2018 – ARDMORE SHIPPING CORP ASC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11; 09/04/2018 – Lisa Vanderpump to Sign Bottles of Signature Rosé at Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection Store in Ardmore, Montgomery County; 09/04/2018 – Lisa Vanderpump to Sign Bottles of Signature Rosé at Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection Store in Ardmore, Montgomery

Exane Derivatives decreased its stake in Acuity Brands (AYI) by 55.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives sold 773 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 623 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $85.89M, down from 1,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Acuity Brands for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $132.17. About 359,858 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 19/03/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc: Verve Adds Atrius(TM) IoT Solutions from Acuity Brands to Its Location-Based Mobile Marketing Platform; 05/03/2018 – March 5th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS FISCAL 2018 2Q RESULTS & REPORTS; 23/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: New Visual Acuity and Crowding Tests for Better Detection of Amblyopia; 14/03/2018 – Glendale Eye Medical Group Partners with Trilogy Eye Medical Group (Acuity Eye Group™); 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – “CONTINUE TO BE CAUTIOUS AND BELIEVE OVERALL MARKET CONDITIONS COULD CONTINUE TO BE CHALLENGING FOR NEAR FUTURE”; 08/05/2018 – Acuity Healthcare Names John Baron Vice President – Operations Support; 06/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Correlation Between the Visual Acuity & the OCT Pattern of Macular Edema Secondary to RVO; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – SOME SHORT, LONG-TERM FUNDAMENTAL DRIVERS OF MARKETS THAT CO SERVES REMAIN POSITIVE, LIKE DEMAND FOR ATRIUS-BASED LIGHTING SOLUTIONS; 01/05/2018 – Acuity Brands Says Deal Won’t Materially Impact FY18

More notable recent Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Delighted With Acuity Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE:AYI) ROE Of 18%? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Acuity Brands Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Acuity Brands to Feature New Innovative New Smart Home Lighting Product at LIGHTFAIR 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Acuity Brands Reports Record Quarterly and Full-Year Results – GlobeNewswire” published on October 03, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Acuity Brands Reports Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 37 investors sold AYI shares while 107 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 36.22 million shares or 2.48% more from 35.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement System has 0.05% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Nomura Asset holds 0.01% or 5,825 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Capital Mgmt holds 30,347 shares. The Georgia-based Gw Henssler Associate Limited has invested 0.04% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Macquarie Grp holds 0% or 16,100 shares in its portfolio. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.24% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 8,772 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.18% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) or 59,322 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 13,497 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,458 shares stake. Seizert Prns Lc has 477,026 shares for 3.23% of their portfolio. First Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 76,493 shares. Boston Ptnrs holds 14,063 shares. Intl Value Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 8.01% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) or 1.50M shares. Moreover, First Mercantile has 0.01% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $570.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ubs Group (Put) (NYSE:UBS) by 27,572 shares to 71,923 shares, valued at $11.97B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corporation by 1,938 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Gap (NYSE:GPS).

Analysts await Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $2.69 EPS, up 6.75% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.52 per share. AYI’s profit will be $107.32M for 12.28 P/E if the $2.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.37 actual EPS reported by Acuity Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.50% EPS growth.

Analysts await Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.12 EPS, up 67.57% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.37 per share. After $-0.10 actual EPS reported by Ardmore Shipping Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Avedro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDR) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 28, 2019, also Hellenicshippingnews.com with their article: “Philly Fire Sparks Product Tanker Earnings – Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide” published on June 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “34 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ABM Industries Announces Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Arbutus Biopharma Corp (ABUS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $420.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE:IPI) by 151,540 shares to 273,645 shares, valued at $919,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) by 91,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 259,552 shares, and has risen its stake in Venator Materials Plc.