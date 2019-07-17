Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Shareholder Eagle Boston Investment Management Has Decreased Position by $857,574; As Bank Amer (BAC) Market Value Declined, Rwc Asset Management Llp Has Lifted Holding

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC) by 51.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc sold 142,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 135,100 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $832,000, down from 278,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ardmore Shipping Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.06M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.25. About 290,865 shares traded or 33.23% up from the average. Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) has declined 10.24% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ASC News: 19/04/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/03/2018 – Fed KC: U.S. and Ardmore Area Economic Update – March 29, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 02/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Corporation Announces Financial Results For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 23/03/2018 – ARDMORE SHIPPING CORP ASC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11; 11/04/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 23/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – CENTREX METALS – SIGNED NON-BINDING MOU WITH GUJARAT STATE FERTILISERS & CHEMICALS FOR SUPPLY OF PRODUCT FROM ARDMORE PHOSPHATE ROCK PROJECT; 02/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping 1Q EBITDA $9.93M

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 13,392 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.06 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.32 million, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $270.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $28.99. About 51.10 million shares traded or 8.02% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA MARCH CREDIT-CARD WRITE-OFFS 2.81% :3481126Z US; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES EPR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $62.25 FROM $58; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – Hill-Rom Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – BOFA COMMERCIAL BANKING HEAD ALASTAIR BORTHWICK SPEAKS AT CONF; 16/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Genomic Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA QTRLY NONINTEREST EXPENSE DECLINED $196 MILLION, OR 1%, TO $13.9 BILLION

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81 billion and $2.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Connections Inc by 30,221 shares to 178,000 shares, valued at $15.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 2.79M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 863,997 shares, and cut its stake in Angi Homeservices Inc.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and More Major Financial Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bank of America is Buying Back Stock. Should You Join In? – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: AVGO, BAC, CGC, K, SYMC – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “What To Expect From Bank of America’s Q2 2019 Results – Forbes” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meridian Counsel invested in 3.06% or 190,000 shares. Proffitt And Goodson Inc reported 37,103 shares stake. Mufg Americas Hldg Corporation stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Davenport And Limited Liability Company reported 0.59% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). North Star Invest Corporation invested in 0.45% or 139,833 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability owns 202,000 shares. Tiemann Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 16,440 shares. Kansas-based Vantage Invest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Rampart Invest Mngmt Llc has 136,565 shares. Hallmark Capital Management reported 0.11% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). American And Mngmt has invested 0.21% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Gabalex Capital Limited Liability owns 750,000 shares or 5.98% of their US portfolio. Sigma Investment Counselors reported 8,654 shares. Pure invested in 11,870 shares. Leavell Invest reported 17,702 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) news were published by: Hellenicshippingnews.com which released: “Bulker bosses explain freight price resurgence – Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide” on July 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Zuora, Inc. (ZUO), Kingstone Companies, Inc. (KINS), & Pivotal Software, Inc. (PVTL) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Class Action Announcement – GlobeNewswire” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Drilling Down On What Might Be Ailing Zuora Shares – Seeking Alpha” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “The Madison Square Garden Company Reports Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Announces A Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Zuora, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Analysts await Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.07 EPS, up 72.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by Ardmore Shipping Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% EPS growth.