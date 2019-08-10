Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Shareholder Boston Partners Has Cut Its Holding by $537,276; Tig Advisors Has Trimmed Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $13.66 Million; Valuation Rose

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 125,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 71,368 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.83 million, down from 196,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.50 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 04/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $905.1M TO DATE; 01/05/2018 – Disney says the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 24/05/2018 – Netflix Tussles Disney for Crown; Autonomous Uber Fail: TMT Wrap; 25/04/2018 – Disney Parks: Here’s the Scoop: Salt & Straw Coming Soon to Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – RESULTS AT FREEFORM WERE PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER ADVERTISING REVENUE REFLECTING A DECREASE IN AVERAGE VIEWERSHIP IN QTR; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS OFFER IS NOW BINDING AND WELL ON ITS WAY TO REGULATORY APPROVAL; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s estate sues ABC for copyright infringement; 26/04/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War is Personal; 13/04/2018 – The new offerings come as Disney ramps up its streaming offerings; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 89,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 2.06M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.68M, down from 2.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Ardmore Shipping Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.60 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.03% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $6.04. About 348,140 shares traded or 54.38% up from the average. Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) has risen 5.61% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ASC News: 09/04/2018 – Lisa Vanderpump to Sign Bottles of Signature Rosé at Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection Store in Ardmore, Montgomery; 06/03/2018 Reminder – Product Tanker & Crude Oil Tanker Sector Panel Discussions With Major Company Executives; 02/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Corporation Announces Financial Results For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Lisa Vanderpump to Sign Bottles of Signature Rosé at Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection Store in Ardmore, Montgomery County; 21/05/2018 – Ardmore Roderick and Sargent & Lundy Launch Engineering Partnership; 11/04/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – CENTREX METALS – SIGNED NON-BINDING MOU WITH GUJARAT STATE FERTILISERS & CHEMICALS FOR SUPPLY OF PRODUCT FROM ARDMORE PHOSPHATE ROCK PROJECT; 09/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

More notable recent Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “4-Day Deadline Alert: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Zuora, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses In Excess of $50,000 to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “The Madison Square Garden Company Reports Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “With Global Shipping Skyrocketing, 5 Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on January 12, 2019. More interesting news about Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Arbutus Biopharma Corp (ABUS) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CrossAmerica Partners LP Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 566,290 shares to 3.99M shares, valued at $405.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walker & Dunlop Inc (NYSE:WD) by 36,794 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.58M shares, and has risen its stake in Syneos Health Inc.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Credit Suisse Upgrades Disney, Sees String Of Catalysts Ahead – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Looking for More Pre-Earnings Magic from Disney – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Livingston Grp Asset Management (Operating As Southport Capital Management) has 0.63% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ima Wealth stated it has 0.72% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Private Trust Na holds 0.5% or 21,615 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based Cna Finance has invested 0.78% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Horan Cap Mngmt reported 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hoertkorn Richard Charles owns 12,120 shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited owns 70,025 shares. Vantage Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 8.47% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wheatland Advsr Inc holds 0.36% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,260 shares. Connable Office owns 21,515 shares. Peninsula Asset accumulated 4,240 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Burke & Herbert National Bank & Trust & accumulated 12,746 shares. Park Natl Corporation Oh owns 311,350 shares or 1.94% of their US portfolio. Mcdaniel Terry And reported 2,236 shares. Parsons Inc Ri holds 0.77% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 63,421 shares.