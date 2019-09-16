Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Shareholder Acadian Asset Management Has Boosted Position by $630,048; Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holder Archon Partners Has Raised Its Holding by $1.36 Million

Archon Partners Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc bought 29,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 252,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.93M, up from 223,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $48.76. About 4.54M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/05/2018 – CAI Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – BWX Technologies at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 06/03/2018 – RPT-Investor group says Wells Fargo to publish report on sales scandal; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo’s $1 Billion Pact Gives U.S. Power to Fire Managers; 19/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO PLAN $1B FINE FOR WELLS FARGO: WASH. POST; 07/05/2018 – Billionaire investor Warren Buffett says Wells Fargo’s was slow to stop bad behavior in its company but it’s an overall good business; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT CAN BE DIFFICULT TO EXPLAIN THE BENEFITS OF TRADE, MANY WHICH ARE INVISIBLE; 12/03/2018 – FOX 46 Charlotte: EXCLUSIVE: Information Technology contractors at Wells Fargo are being furloughed as the bank looks to trim; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO MANAGEMENT PROPOSALS ALL APPROVED

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC) by 2160.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 78,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 82,401 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $671,000, up from 3,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ardmore Shipping Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.57 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $7.48. About 105,540 shares traded. Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) has risen 5.61% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ASC News: 09/04/2018 – Lisa Vanderpump to Sign Bottles of Signature Rosé at Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection Store in Ardmore, Montgomery County; 23/03/2018 – ARDMORE SHIPPING CORP ASC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11; 02/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping 1Q EBITDA $9.93M; 30/03/2018 – Fed KC: U.S. and Ardmore Area Economic Update – March 29, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Ardmore Roderick and Sargent & Lundy Launch Engineering Partnership; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Irish RMBS Deal Ardmore Securities No. 1; 11/04/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Corporation Announces Financial Results For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2018

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Volatility 101: Should Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Shares Have Dropped 14%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Low rates deliver hit to Wells Fargo income – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Berkshire Hathaway vs. Wells Fargo – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brookstone Management has invested 0.03% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Doliver Advsrs Lp invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Moreover, Welch Gru Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 5,677 shares. Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 8,444 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0.41% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Pennsylvania-based Wheatland Advsrs has invested 0.71% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Argyle Capital holds 1.06% or 59,258 shares. 17,669 were reported by Amg Funds. Palladium Ptnrs Limited Liability Com invested 0.39% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Kentucky Retirement Systems accumulated 188,372 shares or 0.79% of the stock. Hallmark Management holds 1.51% or 300,505 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Llc invested in 0.04% or 102,187 shares. Monetary Gp reported 16,123 shares stake. Rothschild Invest Il reported 0.1% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Connors Investor invested in 224,568 shares.