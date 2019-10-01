Ardevora Asset Management Llp Upped One Gas (OGS) Stake; Qudian American Depositary Shares Each Repre (QD) Shorts Increased By 147.76%

Ardevora Asset Management Llp increased One Gas Inc (OGS) stake by 5.02% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ardevora Asset Management Llp acquired 20,700 shares as One Gas Inc (OGS)’s stock rose 4.12%. The Ardevora Asset Management Llp holds 432,800 shares with $39.08 million value, up from 412,100 last quarter. One Gas Inc now has $5.07B valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $96.08. About 142,201 shares traded. ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) has risen 21.19% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.19% the S&P500. Some Historical OGS News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Affirms 2018 Fincl Guidance

Qudian Inc American Depositary Shares Each Repre (NYSE:QD) had an increase of 147.76% in short interest. QD’s SI was 8.16 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 147.76% from 3.29M shares previously. With 7.54M avg volume, 1 days are for Qudian Inc American Depositary Shares Each Repre (NYSE:QD)’s short sellers to cover QD’s short positions. The stock 0.07% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $6.89. It is down 20.11% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.11% the S&P500. Some Historical QD News: 12/03/2018 – Qudian 4Q EPS 30c; 21/05/2018 – Qudian 1Q Net $50.3M; 21/05/2018 – QUDIAN INC QD.N – SHILEI Ll AND Yl CAO HAVE TENDERED THEIR RESIGNATIONS AS DIRECTORS TO COMPANY’S BOARD FOR PERSONAL REASONS; 21/05/2018 – Qudian 1Q Rev $273.7M; 12/03/2018 – Qudian CEO Relinquishes Salary, Bonus; Company’s 4Q Net up 80%; 21/05/2018 – QUDIAN INC QD.N – SEES ADJUSTED NET INCOME TO BE MORE THAN RMB2.5 BLN FOR FY 2018; 12/03/2018 Qudian 4Q Rev $229.2M; 27/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Qudian Inc. (QD) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 21/05/2018 – Qudian 1Q EPS $0.15; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In

Ardevora Asset Management Llp decreased Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) stake by 38,400 shares to 876,716 valued at $30.60M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) stake by 18,300 shares and now owns 352,700 shares. Autohome Inc Sp Adr Rp (NYSE:ATHM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold OGS shares while 86 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 38.10 million shares or 0.16% more from 38.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alpha Windward holds 0.02% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) or 283 shares. Profund Ltd Llc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.02% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Parametric Associates Ltd Liability invested in 121,168 shares. Principal Financial Gp stated it has 0.02% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Amer Invest Serv Incorporated has 8,424 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 0% or 3,211 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP owns 0.02% invested in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) for 660,188 shares. 100 were reported by Parkside Fin Bankshares And Trust. Stifel Finance Corporation has 0% invested in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 390,428 shares. The California-based California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Natixis has invested 0% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Bancorp invested in 0.01% or 5,015 shares. 6,425 are held by Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Inc Oh.

Since September 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $23,813 activity. The insider Hart Tracy E bought 250 shares worth $23,813.