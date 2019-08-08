Ardevora Asset Management Llp Upped Its Position in Ingredion (INGR) as Stock Price Declined; Ghp Investment Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in Total Sys Svcs (TSS)

Ardevora Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Ingredion Inc (INGR) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp bought 7,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.16% . The institutional investor held 377,800 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.77 million, up from 370,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Ingredion Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $77.33. About 87,665 shares traded. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 22.43% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.43% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 20/04/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Ingredion’s Success at Shifting Product Mix Toward Larger Proportion of Specialty Food, Starch Ingredients; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades lngredion to Baa1; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Ingredion To Baa1; Outlook Stable; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ingredion Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INGR); 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC INGR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 INGREDION INCORPORATED DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – Ingredion Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 16; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion Sees 2018 Cash From Operations $830M to $880M; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Expecs Ingredion Will Remain One of the Top Producers of Starches and Sweeteners; 16/05/2018 – INGREDION DECLARES QTRLY DIV OF $0.60/SHR

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 14.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc bought 3,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 31,067 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, up from 27,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $129.43. About 286,025 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC TSS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.19, REV VIEW $3.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS USED TO REPAY IN FULL, BORROWINGS UNDER CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED FEB 23, 2016; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 18.95 BLN, UP 4.3 PCT; 09/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Total System Services $Benchmark 5Y, 10Y; 11/05/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – 2023 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2023 AND THE 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2028 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR FOR APRIL 2018 83.2% VS 80.9% IN APRIL 2017; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – FEBRUARY 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 937.3 MLN, UP 14.6 PCT; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – $1.75 BLN FIVE-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY INCLUDES A $50 MLN SUB-FACILITY FOR ISSUANCE OF STANDBY LETTERS OF CREDIT – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – COS’ ADVANCED AUTHCONTROL WILL BE IMPLEMENTED AT WALMART & SAM’S CLUBS LOCATIONS IN U.S

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $821.66M and $776.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 2,120 shares to 120,787 shares, valued at $17.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $3.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc Unit (NYSE:OAK) by 65,700 shares to 846,252 shares, valued at $42.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.