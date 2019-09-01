Ardevora Asset Management Llp Trimmed Target (TGT) Holding; Progressive (the (PGR) Sellers Decreased By 11.56% Their Shorts

Ardevora Asset Management Llp decreased Target Corp (TGT) stake by 1.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ardevora Asset Management Llp sold 4,900 shares as Target Corp (TGT)’s stock rose 14.18%. The Ardevora Asset Management Llp holds 406,304 shares with $32.61M value, down from 411,204 last quarter. Target Corp now has $53.96B valuation. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $107.04. About 5.31M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Long-term Issuer Default Rating on Target at ‘A-‘ and Short-term IDR at ‘F2’; 15/03/2018 – Cramer argues that the powers of Amazon, Walmart and Target coalesced to push Toys R Us into bankruptcy; 15/04/2018 – PREVIEW-South Dakota e-commerce sale tax fight reaches U.S. Supreme Court; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES OPERATING MARGINS DECLINING 60BPS-80BPS IN 1Q; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP SEES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, A LOW-SINGLE DIGIT INCREASE IN COMPARABLE SALES; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Target’s Outlook Has Been Revised to Stable From Negative; 15/05/2018 – Target Restock Expands Nationwide With Reduced Delivery Cost — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Target Affirms Full-Year Guidance; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45; 06/03/2018 – Target Announces Expanded Shipping Services, $12 Minimum Wage — MarketWatch

Progressive Corporation (the (NYSE:PGR) had a decrease of 11.56% in short interest. PGR’s SI was 4.47 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 11.56% from 5.05 million shares previously. With 2.85 million avg volume, 2 days are for Progressive Corporation (the (NYSE:PGR)’s short sellers to cover PGR’s short positions. The SI to Progressive Corporation (the’s float is 0.77%. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $75.8. About 1.90M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net $718M; 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,700.9 MLN VS $2,201.3 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Earned $2.9B; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. EPS 22C :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED IN MARCH 2018 $2,279.7 MLN VS $1,892.8 MLN IN MARCH 2017; 09/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Progressive Corp $Benchmark 30Y +100#

Among 14 analysts covering Target (NYSE:TGT), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Target has $13000 highest and $6700 lowest target. $100.38’s average target is -6.22% below currents $107.04 stock price. Target had 33 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Thursday, May 23 to “Overweight”. Credit Suisse maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, August 22, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) on Thursday, August 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, March 6. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, August 22 by UBS. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup on Thursday, August 22 to “Buy”. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $11700 target in Thursday, August 22 report.

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Analysts See Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Target rally to remember – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Target: Full Value Achieved – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Target Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial property-casualty insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $43.77 billion. The Company’s Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles. It has a 13.83 P/E ratio. This segmentÂ’s products include personal auto insurance; and special lines products, including insurance for motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, mobile homes, watercraft, and snowmobiles.

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Progressive (NYSE:PGR), The Stock That Zoomed 226% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Progressive July NPW rises 12% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Progressive Q2 NPW rises 13% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold The Progressive Corporation shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 7 analysts covering Progressive (NYSE:PGR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Progressive has $9600 highest and $59 lowest target. $85’s average target is 12.14% above currents $75.8 stock price. Progressive had 14 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the shares of PGR in report on Thursday, July 25 with “Strong Buy” rating. The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, May 17. As per Monday, July 29, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Buy” rating by B. Riley & Co given on Thursday, June 13. The stock has “Hold” rating by Janney Capital on Thursday, June 20. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 1 with “Overweight”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $9500 target in Monday, July 1 report.