Ardevora Asset Management Llp Trimmed Its Target (TGT) Position by $392,000; Valuation Rose; Smucker J M Co (SJM) Stock Value Declined While Farmers Trust Co Trimmed Its Holding

Ardevora Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 1.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp sold 4,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 406,304 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.61M, down from 411,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $84.59. About 1.57M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF 3.0 PERCENT; 23/03/2018 – Target And Kroger In Merger Talks: Report — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – COO Mulligan Disposes 892 Of Target Corp; 17/05/2018 – Kroger inks Ocado grocery delivery deal to battle Amazon threat; 17/04/2018 – Target Adding Eight Cosmetic Brands That Cater To Darker Skin Tones — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 03/04/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery Across the Northwest; 15/03/2018 – TARGET OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY FITCH; 09/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg faces Senate hearing but little hope for action; 06/03/2018 – TARGET RAISING MINIMUM HOURLY WAGE TO $12 IN 2018

Farmers Trust Co decreased its stake in Smucker J M Co (SJM) by 33.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co sold 5,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 10,359 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 15,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Smucker J M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $112.83. About 324,933 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Move Reflects Execution of Company’s Strategic Roadmap, Including Prioritization of Key Growth Categories; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker: FTC Announced That It Filed Administrative Complaint Challenging Proposed Transaction; 23/03/2018 – FDA:SJM RECALLS LIMITED LOT OF MILO’S KITCHEN DOG TREATS; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in J.M. Smucker; 06/03/2018 – FTC Responds to J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 04/04/2018 – L Catterton and the Lang Family to Sell Ainsworth Pet Nutrition to The J.M. Smucker Company; 06/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore stray alert from market research firm on J.M. Smucker; 05/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Working With Conagra to Assess Next Steps; 06/03/2018 – Conagra Brands And The J.M. Smucker Company Terminate Agreement For Sale Of Wesson Oil Business; 01/05/2018 – J.M. Smucker: David Lemmon to Lead Pet Business

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $3.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ambev Sa Sponsored (NYSE:ABEV) by 421,600 shares to 9.00 million shares, valued at $38.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 12,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,212 shares, and has risen its stake in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.61 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TGT’s profit will be $824.85 million for 13.14 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.23% EPS growth.

Analysts await The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $1.76 EPS, down 1.12% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.78 per share. SJM’s profit will be $200.71M for 16.03 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.08 actual EPS reported by The J. M. Smucker Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.38% negative EPS growth.

Farmers Trust Co, which manages about $352.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 19,766 shares to 53,425 shares, valued at $3.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 2,169 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,180 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).