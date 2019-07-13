Ardevora Asset Management Llp Trimmed Analog Devices (ADI) Holding by $4.83 Million as Stock Price Rose; Barclays Plc (BCS) Share Value Rose While Segantii Capital Management LTD Cut by $9.02 Million Its Position

Ardevora Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 14.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp sold 46,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 274,916 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.94M, down from 320,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.97B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $116.2. About 2.10 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES REPORTS OFFERING OF $750M NOTES; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Analog Devices; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Rev $1.51B; 25/04/2018 – Analog Devices Opens New Bengaluru Facility; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ALSO PRICED $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.950% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE JANUARY 12, 2021; 22/04/2018 – DJ Analog Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADI); 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Analog Devices’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Positive

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Barclays Plc (BCS) by 40.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold 1.13M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.66M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.34M, down from 2.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Barclays Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.87. About 1.11 million shares traded. Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has declined 30.20% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BCS News: 18/05/2018 – Barclays to sell on $5 bln Irish loan book as mortgage securitisation returns; 19/03/2018 – Activist Edward Bramson takes 5% interest in Barclays; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC ALGN.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 2 PCT TO $295; 21/03/2018 – BARCLAYS IN POSITION TO RETURN CAPITAL WITH CET1 MORE THAN 13%; 24/05/2018 – Shop Direct debt slides on concerns over cash flows to Barclay brothers owners; 17/05/2018 – SARAS SPA SRS.Ml : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 1.7 FROM EUR 1.6; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa2 to Custodial Receipts, Series 2017-XG0149; 14/03/2018 – Bitcoin exchange in banking tie-up with Barclays; 23/03/2018 – Bloomberg Barclays Aggregate Rises, Led by Treasuries

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $851.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 258,200 shares to 283,800 shares, valued at $15.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 134,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,796 shares, and has risen its stake in Wipro Ltd (NYSE:WIT).

Analysts await Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, down 25.58% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.43 per share. BCS’s profit will be $1.40 billion for 6.15 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Barclays PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The ETN that’s lost 99% of its value set to die this week – Seeking Alpha” on January 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Barclays (BCS) Q1 Earnings Improve, Revenues & Costs Down – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “BCS Americas Announces New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Membership – Business Wire” on February 12, 2018. More interesting news about Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Barclays Bank PLC Notice of Redemption – Business Wire” published on October 23, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Barclays stocks unit profits from tax-reduction trades – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $271,269 activity.

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CMD, MNST, ADI – Nasdaq” on February 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analog Devices Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” published on April 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IWS, SRE, FIS, ADI: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: eBay, Analog Devices and Badger Meter – Nasdaq” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 22, 2019 : LOW, TGT, CM, ADI, VFC, AAP, GOGL, PLAB, ECC, AFMD – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $451.11M for 23.81 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $3.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 11,600 shares to 161,436 shares, valued at $30.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SBH) by 103,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.96 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ambev Sa Sponsored (NYSE:ABEV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Dominion Cap accumulated 10,232 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 106,260 shares. Reilly Finance Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 622 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 22,155 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Natixis has 20,946 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Co holds 250 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sit Associate has 3,075 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nuwave Invest Limited Co invested in 5,724 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Tdam Usa holds 0.06% or 8,449 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Bank & Trust Of Stockton stated it has 0.94% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Cohen Steers accumulated 1,570 shares. Buckingham invested in 48,679 shares or 1.01% of the stock. Hartford Mgmt has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Andra Ap reported 24,900 shares.