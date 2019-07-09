Ardevora Asset Management Llp Stake in Oaktree Cap Group Unit (OAK) Has Trimmed by $3.22 Million; Tower Bridge Advisors Raised Its Intel (INTC) Position

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 8.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors bought 7,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 100,353 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39B, up from 92,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $47.82. About 16.56M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 08/05/2018 – Intel Capital Announces $72M of New Investments in 12 Tech Startups at Annual Global Summit; 29/04/2018 – China’s $140 billion push to topple Intel, Samsung and TSMC; 06/03/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Intel Corporation and Certain of Its Senior Executives; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 Rev $67.5B; 19/03/2018 – Intel’s Bryant Would Serve as Chmn Until Conclusion of 2019 Annual Meeting if Electe; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 EPS $3.79; 02/04/2018 – APPLE PLANS TO USE ITS OWN CHIPS IN MACS FROM 2020, REPLACING INTEL – BLOOMBERG; 15/03/2018 – ASETEK A/S ASETEK.OL – ASETEK ANNOUNCES ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL ON LIQUID COOLING FOR SERVERS AND DATACENTERS; 01/05/2018 – Supermicro Launches New Look All-Flash 1U Server with 256TB of Hot-swap NVMe Optimized Intel “Ruler” Drives

Ardevora Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc Unit (OAK) by 7.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp sold 65,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 846,252 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.02 million, down from 911,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Oaktree Cap Group Llc Unit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $49.98. About 634,036 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 23.51% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 27/04/2018 – RANGER DIRECT LENDING FUND PLC RDL.L – RESPONSE TO SECOND OAKTREE LETTER; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – URGES RANGER BOARD TO RECOMMEND WIND-DOWN OF RDL AS PREFERRED OPTION IN ONGOING STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS; 26/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital 1Q Distributable Earnings Were $194.0 Million, or $1.18/Unit; 12/04/2018 – Asia’s Distressed Market an Opportunity, Says Oaktree’s Wintrob; 10/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital CEO Jay Wintrob Speaks at BBG Invest Event: LIVE; 11/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Says India May Be Growth Engine in 3-5 Years; 19/03/2018 – Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. Early Warning Press Release Regarding Neo Performance Materials Inc; 09/03/2018 – OAKTREE CO-CHAIRMAN HOWARD MARKS ENDS BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 03/05/2018 – Oaktree’s Wintrob Says Watch and Wait as Peers Convert to C-Corp; 16/04/2018 – Oaktree Announces Certain Changes to Non-GAAP Measures for the 1Q of 2018

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11B and $861.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy In (NASDAQ:FANG) by 21 shares to 2,400 shares, valued at $243.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group I (NYSE:GS) by 605 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,682 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cahill Financial holds 23,739 shares. Adirondack holds 1.88% or 53,658 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited has invested 0.25% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Monetary Gp holds 39,095 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Aldebaran accumulated 8,424 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.12% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Wright Ser owns 91,485 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has invested 1.09% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Atria Llc reported 101,883 shares. Hennessy has 96,700 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Woodstock holds 0.99% or 102,722 shares. Goodwin Daniel L has 0.2% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 5,041 are owned by Vision Capital. Highvista Strategies Llc invested in 10,100 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Qci Asset Mgmt Ny accumulated 280,884 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 46.74 million shares or 9.09% more from 42.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsr Limited Co owns 21,538 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corporation reported 152,800 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. National Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management has 0.1% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 220,500 shares. 3.77 million were reported by Cap Ww. Endurance Wealth Mngmt accumulated 0% or 300 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma has 100 shares. Westpac Bk stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 308,515 shares. Renaissance Technology Lc has invested 0% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Westchester Cap Mngmt Lc owns 1.20M shares. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Webster Retail Bank N A reported 724 shares. Kellner Capital Llc accumulated 213,000 shares. Karpas Strategies Lc invested in 35,925 shares or 0.75% of the stock.

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 25.49% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.51 per share. OAK’s profit will be $103.93M for 19.52 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -56.16% negative EPS growth.

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $3.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 9,000 shares to 115,147 shares, valued at $28.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 33,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 915,116 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).