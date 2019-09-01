Ardevora Asset Management Llp Raised Constellation Brands (STZ) Holding by $3.85 Million; Market Value Declined; Archon Partners Stake in Servicenow (NOW) Has Boosted by $4.08 Million as Valuation Rose

Ardevora Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 15.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 167,616 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.39 million, up from 145,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $204.35. About 983,397 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CEO ROB SANDS COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 10/04/2018 – Constellation Agency Joins the Volkswagen Dealer Digital Program; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: INTRODUCING WESTERN STANDARD BARREL AGED BEER; 16/05/2018 – Constellation’s Ex-CEO Among Three Charged in $300 Million Plot; 11/04/2018 – Constellation Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 09/04/2018 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals Announces $100 Million Financing; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Has Filed a Series of Motions With the Court That Would Allow It to Operate Its Business as Usual; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades QGOG Constellation’s Ratings to ‘CC’; 04/04/2018 – Constellation Brands, Champ Private Equity to Sell Accolade Wines for A$1 Billion

Archon Partners Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 301.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc bought 16,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 22,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $261.84. About 1.50M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 07/05/2018 – TimelinePl Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 17/05/2018 – Fairchild Resiliency Systems Recognized by ServiceNow at Global PartnerNow Summit; 04/05/2018 – CipherCloud CASB+ Platform Combines Powerful Cloud Security with Data Protection and Compliance for ServiceNow Ecosystem; 03/05/2018 – Celonis Process Mining Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 07/05/2018 – CloudBees Integration Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store; Company Sponsors Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW FOUNDER FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Names the Winners of CreatorCon Challenge Venture Funding; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS VENDORHAWK IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 25/05/2018 – Nuvolo Receives Biggest Deal ServiceNow Store Award

Archon Partners Llc, which manages about $495.23M and $474.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 33,490 shares to 259,000 shares, valued at $22.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $3.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 42,800 shares to 305,504 shares, valued at $31.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 26,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 194,664 shares, and cut its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).