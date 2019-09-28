Ardevora Asset Management Llp Position in Dollar Gen New (DG) Has Upped by $1.35 Million; King Street Capital Management LP Lowered Stake in Williams Cos Del (WMB) by $204.40 Million

Ardevora Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 3.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 314,318 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.48 million, up from 304,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $160.02. About 1.31 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times 20 Day Average; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Related to Labeling, Marketing, Sale of Private-Label Motor Oil; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Plans to Open 900 New Stores, Relocate 100 Stores in FY18; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 EPS $5.95-EPS $6.15; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Received January 30; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ECONOMIC CONDITIONS; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR

King Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 64.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Street Capital Management Lp sold 7.30M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 4.00 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $112.16M, down from 11.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24.2. About 4.89 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S; 16/03/2018 – Williams Cos. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 14 Months; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES MAY BE REQUIRED TO EITHER PAY CO A FEE OF UPTO $410 MLN; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: POSSIBLY EXPANDING PROCESSING PLANT IN WYOMING FOR CHK; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS TEXAS PIPE TO BE 500 MILES LONG, TO SERVE LNG MARKET; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS ANALYST DAY PRESENTATION ENDS; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement To Acquire All Public Equity Of Williams Partners L.P; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO BUY WILLIAMS PARTNERS; TRANSACTION VALUED AT $10.5B; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.614 PER UNIT FOR ITS COMMON UNITHOLDERS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS THERE IS NO NGL TAKEAWAY PROBLEM IN MARCELLUS

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 3,100 shares to 114,170 shares, valued at $41.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. CHAZEN STEPHEN I had bought 10,000 shares worth $239,300 on Monday, August 5. Shares for $234,653 were bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S. $94,400 worth of stock was bought by Wilson Terrance Lane on Thursday, August 8.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. WMB’s profit will be $303.01M for 24.20 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

