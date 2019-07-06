Ardevora Asset Management Llp Lowered One Gas (OGS) Stake; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Among 3 analysts covering Petrobras Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Petrobras Brasileiro had 9 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital downgraded PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) on Thursday, January 10 to “Underweight” rating. Credit Suisse upgraded the shares of PBR in report on Monday, April 8 to “Outperform” rating. See PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) latest ratings:

Ardevora Asset Management Llp decreased One Gas Inc (OGS) stake by 4.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ardevora Asset Management Llp sold 20,000 shares as One Gas Inc (OGS)’s stock rose 5.32%. The Ardevora Asset Management Llp holds 412,100 shares with $36.69M value, down from 432,100 last quarter. One Gas Inc now has $4.82B valuation. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $91.39. About 88,725 shares traded. ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) has risen 22.07% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.64% the S&P500. Some Historical OGS News: 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $375 Million; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. Backs 2018 EPS $2.96-EPS $3.20; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q Operating Income $130.3 Million; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q Net $90.8M; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Affirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 19/04/2018 – DJ ONE Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OGS); 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q EPS $1.72; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. Backs 2018 Net $156M-Net $168M

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries. The company has market cap of $98.30 billion. The companyÂ’s Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and sale of surplus crude oil and oil products produced in the natural gas processing plants to the domestic and international markets. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment is involved in refining, logistics, transport, and trading of crude oil and oil products; exportation of ethanol; and extraction and processing of shale, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies.

The stock increased 2.28% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $15.68. About 10.64M shares traded. PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has declined 14.11% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBR News: 31/03/2018 – Petrobras plans to sell a 25 pct stake in its refineries- newspaper; 12/04/2018 – PETROBRAS TO RAISE GASOLINE PRICE TO BRL1.7115 FROM BRL1.6968; 14/03/2018 – PETROBRAS SAYS IT’S ASSESSING ALTERNATIVES TO SELL LIQUIGAS; 23/03/2018 – PETROBRAS TO RAISE GASOLINE PRICE TO BRL1.6431 FROM BRL1.6404; 17/04/2018 – PETROBRAS TO RAISE GASOLINE PRICE TO BRL1.7314 FROM BRL1.7229; 15/03/2018 – PETROBRAS TO RAISE DIESEL PRICE TO BRL1.7478 FROM BRL1.7342; 04/05/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras concludes $1.4 bln bond buyback; 03/04/2018 – PETROBRAS STARTS TEASER FOR TARTARUGA VERDE, ESPADARTE FIELDS; 29/05/2018 – DOF ASA DOF.OL – NORSKAN OFFSHORE LTDA. HAS BEEN AWARDED A 1-YEAR CONTRACT FOR SKANDI FLUMINENSE BY PETROBRAS; 15/03/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm equities fall for 3rd session on trade war fears

Analysts await ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.39 per share. OGS’s profit will be $22.13M for 54.40 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by ONE Gas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -76.14% negative EPS growth.

