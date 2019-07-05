Ardevora Asset Management Llp Lowered Lam Research (LRCX) Stake as Stock Rose; Paradigm Asset Management Co Stake in Air Prod & Chem. (APD) Has Decreased as Shares Rose

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Air Prod & Chem. (APD) by 8.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc sold 100 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,050 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200.51M, down from 1,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Air Prod & Chem. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $228.65. About 231,394 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $182 FROM $181 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AIMS TO SPEND $13B ON GROWTH OVER 5 YEARS; 10/04/2018 – It’s a Gas! Praxair, Air Products Lead in Top U.S. Gas Plant Kickoffs of 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 08/05/2018 – Air Products at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Air Products, Exits Monsanto; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Unveils World-Scale Kochi Industrial Gas Complex; 22/03/2018 – Air Products Celebrates World Water Day; 16/04/2018 – Air Products Announces North America Price Increase for Liquid Argon; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Will Host MidAtlantic Rubber and Plastics Group’s Spring Technical Meeting

Ardevora Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp sold 38,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 160,908 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.80M, down from 199,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $183.52. About 772,640 shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has declined 4.19% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q ADJ EPS $4.79, EST. $4.39; 18/05/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $4.77, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QUARTER; 30/04/2018 – Alger Capital Appreciation Institutional Adds Lam Research; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q EPS $4.77; 16/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $4.79; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.6% of Lam Research; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $4.33; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DECEMBER 2017 RESULTS WERE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY A ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF $757 MLN ASSOCIATED WITH RECENTLY ENACTED U.S. TAX REFORM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mgmt reported 11,990 shares. Tennessee-based Ftb Inc has invested 0% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora stated it has 207 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 7,757 are owned by Advisor Prns Limited Company. Delta Asset Mngmt Llc Tn holds 242 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc reported 26,279 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt holds 0.27% or 168,665 shares. Pennsylvania Company holds 12,028 shares. British Columbia Management holds 0.09% or 60,230 shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. The Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0.16% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Becker Capital Mngmt Inc reported 2,900 shares. Franklin Resources holds 4.30M shares. Donaldson Cap Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 2.95% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Ameriprise Fincl Inc has 1.28 million shares.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $340.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smiths Group Plc by 1,870 shares to 17,193 shares, valued at $321.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in A Shares by 2,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,243 shares, and has risen its stake in Olympus Corp.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.14 EPS, up 9.74% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.95 per share. APD’s profit will be $468.78 million for 26.71 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.46% EPS growth.

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.40 earnings per share, down 35.97% or $1.91 from last year’s $5.31 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $516.17 million for 13.49 P/E if the $3.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.70 actual earnings per share reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $3.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 7,400 shares to 377,800 shares, valued at $35.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 33,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 915,116 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $659,176 activity. JENNINGS KEVIN also sold $304,560 worth of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) on Wednesday, February 6.