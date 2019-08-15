Ardevora Asset Management Llp Lowered Its Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Holding as Shares Rose; Dnb Asset Management As Increases Holding in Texas Instruments (TXN)

Dnb Asset Management As increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 25.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As bought 34,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 171,530 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.19 billion, up from 137,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $119.7. About 2.54M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 01/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Texas Instruments’ $1.3B Senior Notes Offering ‘A+’; 18/04/2018 – Texas Instruments recognizes 10 suppliers for excellence; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump; 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference

Ardevora Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 9.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 1.98 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.57M, down from 2.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.83. About 7.72M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 24/05/2018 – David Akin : BREAKING: City of Vancouver’s bid to have a judicial review of BC’s issuance of environmental; 28/05/2018 – CANADA LIKELY TO BUY KINDER MORGAN CANADA TRANS MOUNTAIN OIL PIPELINE AND ITS EXPANSION PROJECT IN BID TO ENSURE IT IS BUILT- BLOOMBERG, CITING; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s: Kinder Morgan’s Sale Of The Trans Mountain Pipeline System And Expansion Is Credit Positive; 15/04/2018 – CANADIAN PM TRUDEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN CANADA’S PROPOSED PIPELINE EXPANSION IS IN VITAL STRATEGIC INTERESTS OF NATION, SAYS IT WILL BE BUILT; 26/04/2018 – British Columbia Asks Court to Rule on Authority Over Kinder Morgan Project; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS PROVINCE OF ALBERTA WILL ALSO CONTRIBUTE TO GET PROJECT BUILT; ALBERTA’S CONTRIBUTION WOULD ACT AS EMERGENCY FUND; 16/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Finance Minister Bill Morneau says if Kinder Morgan wants to abandon plans to build the Trans; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Dividend Increase Is Consistent With Plan Announced During Summer 2017; 16/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH OTTAWA TO PROVIDE LEGAL CERTAINTY TO INVESTORS, CONFIDENT SOLUTIONS CAN BE FOUND; 08/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan halts most work on disputed Canada pipeline expansion

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8774.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.92M shares to 275,280 shares, valued at $10.22 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co/The (NASDAQ:GT) by 4,427 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,773 shares, and cut its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Holding holds 0.23% or 75,800 shares in its portfolio. Alta Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,576 shares stake. 4,230 are held by Alpine Woods Cap Ltd. Diamond Hill Cap Inc has invested 1.3% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Rockland Communications reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). South Texas Money Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.01% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Department Mb Comml Bank N A reported 62,301 shares stake. Weitz Inv stated it has 1.74% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Moreover, Vanguard Inc has 0.36% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs Sa accumulated 235,861 shares. Sei Investments holds 485,269 shares. Aviance Cap Management Llc holds 0.42% or 26,562 shares. Mount Vernon Assocs Md holds 2.23% or 13,760 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Inc holds 0.14% or 2,579 shares in its portfolio. Westport Asset Incorporated accumulated 10,062 shares.

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $3.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 5,000 shares to 321,024 shares, valued at $32.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 33,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 915,116 shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

