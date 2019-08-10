Ardevora Asset Management Llp Lowered Its Analog Devices (ADI) Position; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering Globant S.A. (GLOB)

Among 3 analysts covering Globant (NYSE:GLOB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Globant had 6 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, July 17 by Citigroup. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, February 13 report. SunTrust maintained Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) rating on Tuesday, February 19. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $77 target. See Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) latest ratings:

Ardevora Asset Management Llp decreased Analog Devices Inc (ADI) stake by 14.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ardevora Asset Management Llp sold 46,000 shares as Analog Devices Inc (ADI)’s stock rose 2.41%. The Ardevora Asset Management Llp holds 274,916 shares with $28.94 million value, down from 320,916 last quarter. Analog Devices Inc now has $40.92 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $110.66. About 1.38 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 29/03/2018 – Dir Champy Gifts 300 Of Analog Devices Inc; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF AMOUNT OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Analog Devices’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Positive; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q ADJ REV $1.51B, EST. $1.47B; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS US AND CHINA NEED EACH OTHER AND “TRADE BETWEEN BOTH IS VERY, VERY CRITICAL”- CONF CALL; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct; 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – Analog Devices Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Ardevora Asset Management Llp increased Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SBH) stake by 103,300 shares to 1.96M valued at $36.02M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) stake by 7,400 shares and now owns 377,800 shares. Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Analog Devices had 16 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Robert W. Baird. J.P. Morgan maintained Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 20. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 20. As per Monday, February 11, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of ADI in report on Friday, February 15 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) earned “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, February 20.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $451.11 million for 22.68 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Ltd reported 8,412 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md stated it has 2.13M shares. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership reported 0.08% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). First Allied Advisory Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Advisor Prtn Llc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 10,271 shares. Marathon Asset Mngmt Llp has invested 1.02% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 616,961 shares. Bell Retail Bank invested in 9,626 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.05% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Driehaus Mgmt Ltd Company, Illinois-based fund reported 2,193 shares. 81,413 were accumulated by Dearborn Prns. 3,290 are owned by Texas Cap Commercial Bank Inc Tx. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Com invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Globant S.A. develops and provides software solutions to clients in North America, the Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $4.08 billion. It offers API management, e-commerce, and digital solutions; graphics engineering, game engineering, gaming experience, VR/AR development, and digital platform services; Big Data services, such as data integration, data architecture, scalable platform, blockchain, data visualization, and data science; testing center, test automation, mobile testing, and load and performance testing services. It has a 74.09 P/E ratio. The firm also provides enterprise consumerization services, including enterprise operations, collaboration solutions, cloud development, and talent management; UX design services comprising service, user experience, industrial design, and visual design; and native development, product development, and enterprise mobility services for mobiles.

