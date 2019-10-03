Ardevora Asset Management Llp Lifted Position in O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY) as Stock Price Rose; Scotia Capital Holding in 3M Co (MMM) Increased by $1.52 Million as Stock Declined

Scotia Capital Inc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 20.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc bought 8,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 51,870 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.99M, up from 43,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $152.25. About 381,927 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 22/03/2018 – ENN ENERGY FY REV. 3M YUAN, EST. 43.65B YUAN; 09/05/2018 – 3M: EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP FRANK LITTLE TO RETIRE JULY 1; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.45% by End-2Q (Survey); 09/04/2018 – REG-Interim Report 3M:2018; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES VERSUS 903.9M RUPEES; 13/03/2018 – Communicating In Tough Conditions Just Got Easier With New Post-it Extreme Notes; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q EPS 98C; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.50; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Company Veteran to CEO as Thulin Shifts to New Role; 30/05/2018 – HOULIHAN LOKEY REPORTS 3M-SHARE SECONDARY BY SELLING HOLDERS

Ardevora Asset Management Llp increased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) by 7.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp bought 5,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 83,747 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.93M, up from 78,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $387.85. About 46,614 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 10/04/2018 – New O’Reilly Survey Results Shed Light on Artificial Intelligence Skills Gap; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 05/04/2018 – O’Reilly’s Secret Harassment Settlements Become Public (Correct); 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Greg Johnson Promoted to CEO and Co-President; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY COMPARABLE STORE SALES RISE OF 2% TO 4%; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates O’Reilly Automotive’s Snr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 09/05/2018 – S&P REVISES O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 04/04/2018 – O’Reilly Accusers Urge Judge to Reject Blackout Request on Suit; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Henslee Elected to Board, Accepts Executive Vice Chairman Position; 10/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: O’Reilly Automotive $500m WNG 10Y; IPT +160 Area

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cranbrook Wealth Management Limited stated it has 776 shares. Opus Cap Gp Lc reported 1,188 shares stake. 1,600 were reported by Fishman Jay A Limited Mi. Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Lc has 1,280 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Carnegie Asset Limited Liability Com owns 18,844 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Lc Tn has invested 3.69% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hemenway Co Limited Co holds 2.44% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 91,089 shares. First Midwest Bancshares Tru Division has 0.45% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 18,113 shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.18% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Zwj Invest Counsel holds 0.21% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 15,236 shares. Wall Street Access Asset Management Lc invested 0.37% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Westover Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,250 shares. Griffin Asset invested in 0.45% or 20,585 shares. 128,105 were accumulated by Minneapolis Portfolio Management Grp Lc. Ipswich Inv Mngmt Com holds 22,929 shares.

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $8.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 45,658 shares to 48,139 shares, valued at $3.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 13,900 shares to 337,971 shares, valued at $43.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) by 18,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 352,700 shares, and cut its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc Unit (NYSE:OAK).

