Ardevora Asset Management Llp Lifted Its Position in Carnival (CCL) as Share Value Declined; Farmers Trust Co Increases Stake in Eaton Plc (ETN)

Farmers Trust Co increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co bought 4,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 63,031 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08 million, up from 58,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $82.04. About 1.50 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28 Mar 22, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 06/04/2018 – Eaton Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at LIGHTFAIR International; 10/05/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC – PLANNED JV WILL BE BASED IN CHINA; 15/05/2018 – Eaton Launches Educational Program Designed to Help Customers Better Understand Electrical Codes and Standards; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28

Ardevora Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 5.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp bought 24,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 494,488 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.08M, up from 470,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $46.97. About 1.42 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 27/03/2018 – CIBS2018 is an lmmersive 360-Degree Water Carnival with Activities, Celebrities and Programs; 12/03/2018 – Holland America Line Premieres ‘Planet Earth Il in Concert’ Featuring Breathtaking Footage and Live Music in Partnership with BBC Earth; 03/04/2018 – Seabourn’s 2018 Alaska/British Columbia Season To Feature World-class Expedition Team Leading “Ventures By Seabourn” Optional T; 09/04/2018 – Seabourn Expands Culinary Offerings With “Earth & Ocean At The Patio™” – An “Al Fresco” Dining Experience; 23/05/2018 – Holland America Line Guest Satisfaction Scores at Highest Ever and Wins 2018 Clarabridge Luminary Award for Elevating the Guest Experience; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Launches Second of Four New Cruise Ships in 2018; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL 1Q REV. $4.2B, EST. $4.11B; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL PLC CCL.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84.50 FROM $79.50; RATING OUTPERFORM; 15/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Applications Available for VI Carnival Adults’ and Children’s Parade Troupes; 15/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival to Hold Conference Call on 1st Quarter Earnings

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blb&B Lc has invested 0.08% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Summit Wealth Advsrs has 61,126 shares. Ajo LP stated it has 119,308 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 3.60M shares. Moreover, Millennium Management Limited Co has 0.03% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) holds 0.04% or 1,032 shares in its portfolio. Convergence Investment Ltd Liability stated it has 0.5% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Toronto Dominion National Bank has 292,372 shares. First Citizens National Bank And Com reported 53,076 shares stake. Amer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.52% or 8,596 shares. Whittier Trust holds 185,285 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corporation holds 9,311 shares. 40,000 were reported by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Tradewinds Cap Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 221 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc has invested 0.02% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN).

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase Financial Company LLC Declares Quarterly Coupon on Cushing® 30 MLP Index ETN – Business Wire” published on July 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Eaton Declares Quarterly Dividend Payable August 16, 2019 – Business Wire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Does Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Farmers Trust Co, which manages about $352.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 12,809 shares to 80,047 shares, valued at $3.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 18,459 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,133 shares, and cut its stake in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM).

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $3.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,500 shares to 188,912 shares, valued at $23.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,047 shares, and cut its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New England Research holds 1.18% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 34,378 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares holds 0.02% or 63,293 shares in its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Hartford has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Mutual Of Omaha National Bank Wealth invested 0.12% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). 1.73M are owned by Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Company. New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.29% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 178,881 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Trust Inv stated it has 1.27% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Jefferies Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 44,766 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Paloma Prns Mngmt Co accumulated 18,944 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bb&T invested in 0.13% or 145,919 shares. Ima Wealth reported 103 shares stake. Bancshares Of Montreal Can has 777,434 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Brown Capital Lc reported 753,768 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co stated it has 20,021 shares.