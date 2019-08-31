Ardevora Asset Management Llp Increases Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH); Microsoft (MSFT) Position Maintained by Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt

Ardevora Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 8.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 115,147 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.47 million, up from 106,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $234. About 3.17 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 11.96 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41B, up from 11.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 21.88M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET, MICROSOFT EXTENDING THEIR CHINA CLOUD SERVICES PACT; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Expect Azure to Shine; Focus on Expenses — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – Media Alert – IBI Group, Microsoft, EllisDon, The Weather Network, and Slate Announce New Toronto Smart Cities Initiative; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES; 22/03/2018 – Quorum Announces United States Expansion Plans With New Franchise Support and Integration; 12/04/2018 – StartMonday updates its CareerChain release plans; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine lnstances; 30/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Shifts Focus from Windows to Azure Cloud; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WOULD ‘; 16/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Microsoft is raring to release a low-cost Surface tablet

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sta Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 9,746 shares. First Personal Finance Service holds 68,238 shares or 2.45% of its portfolio. Wms Prtn Limited Liability Corporation invested 4.05% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tokio Marine Asset Management Company Limited stated it has 0.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Texas Cap National Bank & Trust Tx holds 0.88% or 4,114 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Pcl has invested 3.81% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 972,758 shares. Aviance Capital Limited Company owns 8,694 shares. Md Sass Invsts Services invested 2.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dorsey Wright & Assoc owns 3,788 shares. Moreover, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price has 3.96% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Fiduciary Investment Counsel accumulated 196,281 shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc stated it has 2.02 million shares or 1.94% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 1.47M shares for 2.14% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 2.18M shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/06/2019: GSKY, NPTN, TTWO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Movers: MSFT, PFE – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MSFT Stock Hits All-Time High: Can it Keep the Momentum Going? – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/13/2019: CVET, TME, IIVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. On Wednesday, May 1 the insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss UnitedHealth Group’s (NYSE:UNH) Impressive 208% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds’ Most-Bought Stocks Last Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “US Indexes Close Lower Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “UnitedHealth Group (UNH) to Continue to Serve Louisianans Enrolled in Medicaid – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Moore And Com holds 3,115 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Inc reported 1,711 shares stake. Iberiabank Corporation holds 0.13% or 4,386 shares in its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Co owns 1.33% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 124,250 shares. Sectoral Asset Mngmt holds 1.03% or 34,488 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company holds 0.54% or 223,189 shares. Oppenheimer reported 0.43% stake. Moreover, Guardian Capital LP has 0.34% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 74,030 shares. Joel Isaacson Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,409 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Ssi Investment Mgmt holds 3,513 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Milestone Grp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Ledyard State Bank reported 1,171 shares. Stanley has 0.34% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 5,656 shares. Rothschild And Comm Asset Mgmt Us holds 0.53% or 200,964 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.82% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $3.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 28,100 shares to 272,122 shares, valued at $39.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 14,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 310,324 shares, and cut its stake in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE).