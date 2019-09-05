Ardevora Asset Management Llp Increases Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH); As Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Shares Declined, Walnut Private Equity Partners Has Boosted Stake

Ardevora Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 8.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 115,147 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.47M, up from 106,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $4.1 during the last trading session, reaching $230.83. About 1.59M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 81.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc bought 41,886 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The institutional investor held 93,529 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, up from 51,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $30.02. About 357,833 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS IMMATERIAL IMPACT, IF ANY, FROM FERC’S REVISED POLICY STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Isn’t Forecasting Any Additional Public Equity Issuance at Least Through 2020; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: Completion of EQM/Rice Midstream Merger Subject to Approval of RMP Unitholders; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Into $2.5B 364-Day Syndicated Term Loan Facility; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement With EQT GP Holdings to Acquire Olympus Gathering Syste; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q EBITDA $204.4M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings, Rice Midstream Raise Distributions; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2Q EBIT $205M-EBIT $215M; 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM SAYS EXPECTS NO IMPACT FROM FERC ANNOUNCEMENT

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. Another trade for 6,430 shares valued at $1.50 million was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $3.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3,600 shares to 176,835 shares, valued at $32.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 48,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 430,272 shares, and cut its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perkins Coie Tru invested in 15,164 shares or 1.74% of the stock. Sectoral Asset Mngmt holds 34,488 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv has invested 0.24% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Valley National Advisers Inc accumulated 439 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited invested 0.83% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). The Missouri-based Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.56% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Sns Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 10,040 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Winch Advisory Svcs Lc owns 351 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Eulav Asset Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 17,800 shares. 23,293 were accumulated by Albion Fincl Ut. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp has invested 0.64% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Toronto Dominion National Bank owns 767,747 shares. Parkside Finance Bancorporation owns 0.13% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,563 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc holds 19,322 shares. Family Management stated it has 1.32% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold EQM shares while 50 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 74.37 million shares or 0.33% less from 74.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bancshares holds 0% or 532 shares. Creative Planning reported 0% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Cincinnati Insurance holds 0.04% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) or 33,220 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 0% or 121,316 shares. Tortoise Cap Advsrs Lc owns 3.95% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 13.84M shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc invested in 30,389 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg, Japan-based fund reported 6,000 shares. Eagle Global Advsrs Lc invested in 408,591 shares. Ballentine Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 8,201 shares. Ares Management Limited Co invested in 7,142 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Colorado-based Alps Advisors Inc has invested 2.57% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Birchview Limited Partnership has 50,000 shares. New York-based Qs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Corp owns 4.48M shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Century holds 0.02% or 391,946 shares.