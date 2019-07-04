Ardevora Asset Management Llp Increases Holding in Carnival (CCL); Cambridge Trust Company Decreased Its Holding in Us Bancorp Del (USB) as Stock Price Declined

Ardevora Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 5.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp bought 24,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 494,488 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.08M, up from 470,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $46.18. About 2.52M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 23/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Carnival Corp. and Global Payments; 14/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Twenty-Two Calypsonians Set to Participate in Stoli Budweiser VI Carnival 2018 Elimination Tent; 30/05/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Dufry signs new contracts with Holland America Line, Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line – further expands its footprint in the cruise channel; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL FY REVENUE HK$2.19B; 30/05/2018 – Bend Source: A Carnival with a K; 25/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: VITRAN Extends Hours for Carnival Week; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.31, REV VIEW $18.70 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – EXPECTS PROFIT TO INCREASE SIGNIFICANTLY BY APPROXIMATELY 8 TIMES FOR FY; 05/03/2018 Cunard Unveils 2020 Voyage Program: Oceans of Discovery, by Cunard; 15/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival to Hold Conference Call on 1st Quarter Earnings

Cambridge Trust Company decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company sold 8,998 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 504,023 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.29M, down from 513,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 2.00M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C, EST. 95C; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – US BANCORP VICE CHAIRMAN-CHIEF RISK OFFICER TO RETIRE; 18/04/2018 – Fitch: U.S. Bancorp’s 1Q18 Bottom Line Results Aided by Tax Reform; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.13%; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP 1Q EPS INCLUDES 1C NET FAVORABLE ITEMS; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp’s 1st-qtr profit rises 13.7 pct; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS Boosted 1c by Items; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30

Since January 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $513,497 activity. Shares for $364,082 were sold by KRUSE STEIN. 2,290 shares were sold by PEREZ ARNALDO, worth $119,688 on Friday, January 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability invested in 107,368 shares. Cibc World Markets Inc reported 0.01% stake. Chesapeake Asset Ltd invested in 10,158 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia Tru accumulated 0.02% or 4,000 shares. The Illinois-based Northern Corporation has invested 0.2% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Fincl Architects Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 100 shares. Finemark Bank And Trust has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). State Street holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 17.36M shares. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De reported 20.83M shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 539 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cumberland Prtn Limited holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 60,025 shares. Comml Bank, a Missouri-based fund reported 10,055 shares. The Iowa-based Dubuque Retail Bank & Tru Communications has invested 0.03% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Iowa-based Security Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has invested 0.56% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Hudock Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 106 shares.

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $3.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc Unit (NYSE:OAK) by 65,700 shares to 846,252 shares, valued at $42.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 22,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 326,184 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $758,956 activity.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 4.90% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.02 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.70B for 12.44 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.00% EPS growth.