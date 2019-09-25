Ardevora Asset Management Llp Holding in Maxim Integrated Prods (MXIM) Has Boosted by $5.57 Million; Lowes Companies Com (LOW) Holder Bridges Investment Management Upped Stake

Ardevora Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (MXIM) by 14.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp bought 94,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.15% . The institutional investor held 740,578 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.30 million, up from 646,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $57.15. About 1.67 million shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 16/05/2018 – Robecosam Adds Maxim Integrated, Exits WGL, Cuts Microchip: 13F; 19/03/2018 – SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP INC SLS.O : MAXIM GROUP RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 06/03/2018 – VMWARE INC VMW.N : MAXIM RASIES TARGET PRICE TO $134 FROM $123; 16/04/2018 – Reed’s at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 09/03/2018 – ROYALTY FLOW: MAXIM GROUP ADDED AS LEAD MANAGING SELLING AGENT; 08/05/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP – BELIEVES DEVELOPMENT OF ADDITIONAL GENERATING CAPACITY AT MILNER SITE PRODUCES BEST RISK-ADJUSTED RETURN FOR MAXIM SHAREHOLDERS; 26/04/2018 – Global Cranes Market Forecasts to 2023 – Major Players are Mammoet, Sarens, Lampson International, Maxim Crane Works and Siemens – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – Maxim Provides Industry’s First True Fault Protection Solution for High-Speed USB Ports and Industrial Voltage Applications; 06/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Conference Call Scheduled By Maxim for May. 7; 03/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Maxim Integrated Products, Inc./

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Lowes Companies Com (LOW) by 2.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc bought 6,748 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 252,624 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.49 million, up from 245,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Lowes Companies Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $110.02. About 3.95 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: AUSTRALIA, CHINA TOGETHER CAN BE ‘STRONG VOICE’ FOR IMPORTANCE OF OPEN INTERNATIONAL TRADE, EFFECTIVE REGIONAL CO-OPERATION; 01/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: REASONABLE TO EXPECT NEXT RATE MOVE WILL BE UP; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Encouraged by Strong Sales in May; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S & GE LIGHTING EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO DIFFERENTIATE LIGHT; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS HARD TO IGNORE INTERNATIONL TAX COMPETITION, BUT NEED TO HAVE FISCAL DISCIPLINE; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q EPS $1.19; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: A Case of Good Timing — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Tudor Adds Orbital ATK, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts JPMorgan: 13F; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC -; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up About 3.5%

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30M and $2.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 24,016 shares to 187,432 shares, valued at $26.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) by 19,178 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,166 shares, and cut its stake in Buckeye Partners LP Unit Ltd (NYSE:BPL).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Friday, May 24. Shares for $200,342 were bought by Frieson Donald.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0.2% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 335,182 shares. South State accumulated 20,012 shares. Tru Of Virginia Va owns 40,474 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. 61,497 were accumulated by Ing Groep Nv. Intact Invest Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 40,000 shares. Addenda Cap has 25,949 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Cetera Advisor Ltd Company invested in 41,059 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt reported 1,400 shares. Water Island Cap Limited has invested 0.18% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) holds 42,218 shares. Patten Patten Tn holds 0.32% or 29,709 shares. Prudential Public Limited Com owns 1.22M shares. 825,016 are owned by Us State Bank De. Comerica Savings Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 284,978 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc reported 8,821 shares.

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 6,400 shares to 314,624 shares, valued at $35.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,213 shares, and cut its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc Unit (NYSE:OAK).