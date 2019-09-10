Ardevora Asset Management Llp Holding in Ambev Sa Sponsored (ABEV) Has Lifted by $1.69 Million; Cortland Advisers Position in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) Boosted as Market Value Declined

Ardevora Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Ambev Sa Sponsored (ABEV) by 4.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp bought 421,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.33% . The institutional investor held 9.00 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.72M, up from 8.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Ambev Sa Sponsored for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.6. About 12.38M shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 12/04/2018 – AB InBev’s Pedro Aidar Discusses Regional Craft Beer Push (Video); 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs; 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-AB InBev sets climate, water goals to keep fizz in beer sales; 30/04/2018 – M&G – Global Emerging Adds CCB, Exits SK Hynix, Cuts Ambev; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Trump decides on Iran; UniCredit and AB InBev results; 15/05/2018 – AMBEV NAMES FERNANDO MOMMENSOHN TENNENBAUM CFO; 09/05/2018 – Brazilian beverage company Ambev misses quarterly profit estimates; 13/03/2018 AMBEV SA ABEV3.SA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 20 FROM BRL 19; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Anheuser-Busch dragged down by flat domestic sales; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – AB INBEV WILL PROVIDE ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO TRANSACTION

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) by 15.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 97,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 709,362 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.38M, up from 611,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc/Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $76.67. About 3.51M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OPER SHR VIEW $3.80 TO $4.25; 07/03/2018 – DVI’s EDGE® Solution to Improve Energy Efficiency, Lower Customer Bills for Canada’s Lethbridge Electric Utility; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – CREDIT FACILITY MATURES IN MARCH 2023, UNLESS EXTENDED; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Rev $3.47B; 15/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Ohio Reminds Customers, General Public of Their Key Roles in Promoting Pipeline Safety; 21/03/2018 – Georgia Public Service Commission Approves Dominion Energy-SCANA Combination; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy to Pursue Divestiture of Non-Core Assets Which Could Include Interest in Blue Racer Midstream; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Emil Avram VP, Innovation; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Management accumulated 0.09% or 744,826 shares. Altavista Wealth Management holds 5,477 shares. Rare Limited reported 1.54M shares. Mufg Americas Holdg has invested 0.01% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Kentucky Retirement accumulated 0.26% or 34,946 shares. Butensky And Cohen Financial Security Inc holds 33,774 shares or 1.88% of its portfolio. Arete Wealth Advsr Lc reported 21,556 shares. Inverness Counsel Llc New York reported 0.01% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt owns 0% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 1,013 shares. Woodstock has 0.25% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 18,082 shares. 5,162 were reported by Tompkins Fincl. Pension has 0.21% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 709,325 shares. Haverford Company reported 16,542 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Colonial Advsrs accumulated 61,385 shares. Chemical National Bank has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $3.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 13,200 shares to 349,347 shares, valued at $36.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 10,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,270 shares, and cut its stake in Vmware Inc Cl A (NYSE:VMW).

