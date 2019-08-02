Ardevora Asset Management Llp Has Upped Its Ambev Sa Sponsored (ABEV) Holding by $1.69 Million as Valuation Rose; Sun Communities (SUI) Holder Adelante Capital Management Raised Its Stake by $8.00 Million as Stock Value Rose

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc bought 67,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.30% . The hedge fund held 444,992 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.74M, up from 377,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sun Communities Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $133.93. About 339,157 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 38.23% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q Core FFO Per Shr to Be in the Range of $1.03 to $1.06; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sun Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUI); 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $4.48 TO $4.58; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED ATM OFFERING FOR UP TO $400M SHRS; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Rev $257.9M; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED AT MARKET OFFERING SALES PACT

Ardevora Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Ambev Sa Sponsored (ABEV) by 4.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp bought 421,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.33% . The institutional investor held 9.00 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.72M, up from 8.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Ambev Sa Sponsored for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.29. About 34.60M shares traded or 33.06% up from the average. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 30/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPLETES MERGERS OF ITS RUSSIAN UNIT WITH RUSSIAN AND UKRAINIAN UNITS OF ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV; 27/03/2018 – AMBEV S.A. GRANTS FAVORABLE OPINION FOR AROSUCO DEAL HOLDER OK; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – AB INBEV WILL PROVIDE ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO TRANSACTION; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ambev S.A. Ratings With Stable Outlook; 19/03/2018 – AB-InBev to Expand in Tanzania With New $100 Million Brewery; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev to Sell Dollar Bonds as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 12/04/2018 – AB InBev’s Pedro Aidar Discusses Regional Craft Beer Push (Video); 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and SABMiller Acquisition (Video); 17/04/2018 – JGP Global Adds AB InBev, Exits Facebook, Cuts Kraft Heinz: 13F; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Trump decides on Iran; UniCredit and AB InBev results

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 28 investors sold SUI shares while 107 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 77.06 million shares or 0.75% less from 77.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 80,734 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 26,368 shares. Zwj Invest Counsel Inc reported 1,900 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Florida-based Raymond James Advisors has invested 0% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 1,593 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Synovus Fincl invested in 0% or 41 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Wellington Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Company owns 37,500 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors Inc has 202 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Reilly Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 200 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement invested in 5,100 shares. Sei Investments Co has invested 0.1% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Inc Lc reported 2,840 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78B and $2.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp. (NYSE:AMT) by 2,491 shares to 243,321 shares, valued at $47.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regency Centers Corp. (NYSE:REG) by 55,163 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01M shares, and cut its stake in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $30.31 million activity.

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $3.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 32,100 shares to 365,896 shares, valued at $38.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 36,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 646,178 shares, and cut its stake in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE).