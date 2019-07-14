Ardevora Asset Management Llp Has Upped By $1.86 Million Its Sally Beauty Hldgs (SBH) Stake; John Hancock Investors Trust (JHI) Sentiment Is 1.89

John Hancock Investors Trust (JHI) investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.89, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 17 funds opened new and increased positions, while 9 sold and reduced their stock positions in John Hancock Investors Trust. The funds in our database reported: 1.85 million shares, up from 1.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding John Hancock Investors Trust in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 9 Increased: 13 New Position: 4.

Ardevora Asset Management Llp increased Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc (SBH) stake by 5.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ardevora Asset Management Llp acquired 103,300 shares as Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc (SBH)’s stock declined 11.19%. The Ardevora Asset Management Llp holds 1.96M shares with $36.02M value, up from 1.85 million last quarter. Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc now has $1.45 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.47% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $12.02. About 1.89M shares traded or 4.47% up from the average. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has risen 5.46% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SBH News: 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY-SEES RESTRUCTURING CHARGES FROM EXPANDED 2018 RESTRUCTURING PLAN BETWEEN $28 MLN & $30 MLN, TO BE MAJORLY RECORDED IN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings 2Q Adjusted EBITDA $147.5M; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Sally Beauty, Cites Weak Performance, Underinvestment in E-Commerce and In-Store Initiatives; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC SBH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.40, REV VIEW $3.95 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY – PROGRAM INCLUDES COST SAVINGS INITIATIVES FOCUSED ON ORGANIZATIONAL EFFICIENCIES, SOURCING OF PRODUCT AND BRANDS FOR RESALE; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – BRENT BAXTER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – FOR 2018, MAINTAINING GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED YEAR-END STORE COUNT TO INCREASE SLIGHTLY COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings Expects Full Yr Consolidated Same Store Sales to Decline by 1%; 23/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Denise Paulonis to Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings Expands Cost-Cutting Moves

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 1.58% of its portfolio in John Hancock Investors Trust for 198,354 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 744,206 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Robinson Capital Management Llc has 0.21% invested in the company for 42,228 shares. The California-based Hoertkorn Richard Charles has invested 0.12% in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd., a Ohio-based fund reported 170,899 shares.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. The company has market cap of $144.45 million. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It has a 12.05 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.59. About 13,052 shares traded. John Hancock Investors Trust (JHI) has declined 2.76% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.19% the S&P500.

Ardevora Asset Management Llp decreased Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) stake by 15,700 shares to 123,304 valued at $32.23 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vmware Inc Cl A (NYSE:VMW) stake by 6,400 shares and now owns 173,736 shares. Navistar Intl Corp New (NYSE:NAV) was reduced too.