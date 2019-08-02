Ardevora Asset Management Llp Has Trimmed Vmware Cl A (VMW) Holding; Driehaus Capital Management Upped Ehealth (EHTH) Stake

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased Ehealth Inc (EHTH) stake by 147.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Driehaus Capital Management Llc acquired 138,667 shares as Ehealth Inc (EHTH)’s stock rose 85.83%. The Driehaus Capital Management Llc holds 232,927 shares with $14.52M value, up from 94,260 last quarter. Ehealth Inc now has $2.32 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $102.38. About 365,553 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 15/05/2018 – Friess Associates Incorporated Exits Position in eHealth; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.97, REV VIEW $220.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to Individual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $217.5 MLN TO $227.5 MLN; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality Implementer; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS ADDITIONAL TIME WAS NEEDED TO COMPLETE THE COMPANY’S REVIEW OF THE FORM 10-K AND REMEDY AN ERROR IN THE XBRL FILE FOR THE FORM 10-K; 21/04/2018 – DJ eHealth Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EHTH); 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Pragmatic Trial of An Adaptive eHealth HIV Prevention Program for Diverse Adolescent MSM (SMART)

Ardevora Asset Management Llp decreased Vmware Inc Cl A (VMW) stake by 3.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ardevora Asset Management Llp sold 6,400 shares as Vmware Inc Cl A (VMW)’s stock declined 13.82%. The Ardevora Asset Management Llp holds 173,736 shares with $31.36M value, down from 180,136 last quarter. Vmware Inc Cl A now has $72.59B valuation. The stock increased 1.67% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $177.4. About 1.10 million shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 19/03/2018 – T. Rowe Price Says It Would Be Against a Dell-VMware Merger — Barrons.com; 17/04/2018 – NEW: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 29/03/2018 – VMware Simplifies Modern Data Center and Hybrid Cloud Environments through Updates to vRealize Cloud Management Platform; 14/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Report: VMWare CFO likely to turn down job at Uber, slowing down ride-hailing giant’s race to IPO; 11/04/2018 – VMWARE INC VMW.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 23/03/2018 – VMware employees and shareholders have expressed consternation about a deal; 25/04/2018 – VMware Exec Said to Take CEO Job at Andreessen’s Instart Logic; 23/05/2018 – Epoch Concepts Achieves Premier Partner Status, Named by VMware; 18/05/2018 – DELL REMAINS BULLISH ON VMWARE’S FUTURE, WANTS TO OWN AS MUCH OF THE STOCK AS POSSIBLE – CNBC, CITING; 18/05/2018 – Dell remains focused on a VMware merger, and now it’s getting feedback from tracking stock holders

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $110,720 activity. 2,000 shares were bought by Yung Derek N., worth $110,720.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc decreased Irhythm Technologies Inc stake by 124,034 shares to 93,457 valued at $7.01M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Zscaler Inc stake by 236,004 shares and now owns 320,686 shares. Spirit Airlines Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Mngmt Limited Com reported 0.02% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 38,800 shares. New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 6,296 shares. Oregon-based Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 12,455 shares. Aqr Cap Lc invested in 40,741 shares or 0% of the stock. Kbc Group Inc Nv has 0.02% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Ameriprise Financial reported 101,355 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al invested in 13,700 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 349,096 shares. Hwg Holdings LP invested 1.18% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 228,328 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gp Inc holds 0% or 1.14M shares. Citigroup Inc accumulated 11,479 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. eHealth had 12 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of EHTH in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, February 20. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $73 target in Monday, March 11 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Wednesday, June 19.

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, down 2.54% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.18 per share. VMW’s profit will be $470.59M for 38.57 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fulton National Bank & Trust Na accumulated 1,223 shares. Bb&T holds 3,720 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 134,363 shares. Tci Wealth has invested 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Monetary Mngmt accumulated 500 shares. Moreover, Natixis has 0.32% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 289,699 shares. Psagot Inv House Limited reported 0.01% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Canada Pension Plan Board owns 181,391 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Andra Ap accumulated 46,900 shares. Nomura Asset Com holds 13,615 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg Incorporated stated it has 318,774 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 5,770 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 10 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Llp holds 2.20M shares.

Ardevora Asset Management Llp increased Encompass Health Corp stake by 26,800 shares to 538,200 valued at $31.43 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) stake by 22,000 shares and now owns 167,616 shares. Ambev Sa Sponsored (NYSE:ABEV) was raised too.

Among 18 analysts covering VMware (NYSE:VMW), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. VMware had 32 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, March 1. Wedbush maintained the shares of VMW in report on Thursday, April 11 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Friday, March 1. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, February 26. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Wells Fargo. Wedbush maintained VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Oppenheimer. Goldman Sachs downgraded VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Goldman Sachs has “Sell” rating and $177 target. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold”.