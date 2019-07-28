Ardevora Asset Management Llp Has Trimmed Stake in Oaktree Cap Group Unit (OAK) as Share Value Rose; Sachem Head Capital Management LP Decreased Position in Microsoft (MSFT) as Shares Rose

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 37.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp sold 885,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.86M, down from 2.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 31/05/2018 – Ingenico ePayments Voted Best International CNP Program by Customers at the 2018 CNP Awards; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – INVESTING IN STRATEGIES, TOOLS FOR DETECTING & ADDRESSING BIAS IN Al SYSTEMS & IMPLEMENTING NEW REQUIREMENTS ESTABLISHED BY GDPR; 04/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Partners with CQG to Offer Best Execution Algorithms for Futures; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.8B, EST. $25.8B; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft On Track For Best Day Since Oct. 2015 — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: DJI is teaming up with Microsoft for new Azure solutions #msbuild; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET & MICROSOFT REINFORCE LONG-TERM COOPERATION ON CLOUD; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft at a Trillion? Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – INVIVO Communications Inc. Accepted into the Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner Program (MRPP)

Ardevora Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc Unit (OAK) by 7.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp sold 65,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 846,252 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.02M, down from 911,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Oaktree Cap Group Llc Unit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $50.68. About 346,298 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 23.51% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 27/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL GROUP LLC OAK.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 27/04/2018 – OAKTREE SENDS FURTHER LETTER TO RANGER BOARD OF DIRECTORS; CALLS ON BOARD TO ALLOW ALL SHAREHOLDERS A VOICE; 27/04/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Sends Further Letter to Ranger Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Oaktree’s Preferred Issuance ‘BBB+(EXP)’; 23/04/2018 – DISTRESSED DAYBOOK: A Week for Oaktree, FTI, Madoff and Fyre; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE – WILLING TO SUPPORT RDL WIND-DOWN EFFORT BY NOMINATING UP TO 2 NONEXECUTIVE DIRECTORS TO JOIN BOARD AT RANGER’S INVITATION; 10/05/2018 – Correction: Fitch Expects to Rate Oaktree’s Preferred Issuance ‘BBB+(EXP)’; 27/04/2018 – Oaktree Sends Further Letter to Ranger Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group 1Q Rev $337.3M; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – URGES RANGER BOARD TO RECOMMEND WIND-DOWN OF RDL AS PREFERRED OPTION IN ONGOING STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $3.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) by 13,600 shares to 174,268 shares, valued at $37.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 12,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,212 shares, and has risen its stake in Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SBH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.04B and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 2.80 million shares to 5.80 million shares, valued at $164.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.