Ardevora Asset Management Llp Has Raised Twitter (TWTR) Stake; Agilent Technologies (A) Position Boosted by Timessquare Capital Management Llc

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 0.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 7,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 1.01M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.00M, up from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $69.39. About 1.60M shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 30/03/2018 – FTC: Application For Commission Approval of Proposed Cross-License of Certain Intellectual Property Between Agilent; 14/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Agilent Technologies on March 13 for “In-source collision-induced heating and activation of; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – WILL BE REQUIRED TO PROVIDE INITIAL PAYMENT TO COVER RAW MATERIAL PURCHASES AND RESERVE APPROPRIATE RESOURCES UNDER AGREEMENT; 18/05/2018 – Agilent Technologies Announces Webcasts for the Investment Community; 16/04/2018 – Agilent: SVP and President of Life Sciences and Analytical Grp to Leave; 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N – ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ADVANCED ANALYTICAL TECHNOLOGIES INC FOR $250 MLN IN CASH; 22/05/2018 – Financial Terms of Agilent-YI Scientific Deal Aren’t Disclosed; 15/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY ADVANCED ANALYTICAL TECHNOLOGIES,; 16/04/2018 – Agilent Announces Departure of Patrick Kaltenbach

Ardevora Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp bought 33,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The institutional investor held 915,116 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.09 million, up from 881,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $42.23. About 19.52M shares traded or 48.17% up from the average. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer sells entire stake in Twitter; 16/04/2018 – New Twitter followers make sure to sign-up on our website for alerts; we have some unique and exciting multi-billion dollar short ideas in the pipeline; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Tesla glitch; 14/03/2018 – Twitter shares have risen more than 63% since Jack Dorsey’s top lieutenant said he was leaving; 15/05/2018 – Lamborghinis, long lines welcome crypto fans at ‘Blockchain Week’; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 billion; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – School shooter game provokes outrage in Florida; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – ABC cancels TV’s ‘Roseanne’ hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 25/04/2018 – That’s important because it means that even though $TWTR isn’t really growing its total audience, it’s finally figured out a way to turn a profit with the users it DOES have. /5; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

More notable recent Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Broke Yearly Highs Thursday Morning – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Free speech vs. abuse debate rages on – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Twitter: Now My Favorite Social Media Stock – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Twitter Earnings: Mark Your Calendar – The Motley Fool” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – US Futures Jump After Twitter Earnings Beat – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $3.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 37,000 shares to 202,341 shares, valued at $38.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 13,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 206,400 shares, and cut its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 518.69 million shares or 4.11% more from 498.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Prns Lc stated it has 0.04% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Raymond James Na holds 0.03% or 15,447 shares. 60,865 are owned by Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Com. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System reported 42,589 shares stake. J Goldman & Lp has 240,074 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability Co invested in 3,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). First Hawaiian National Bank holds 0.02% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) or 14,090 shares. Moreover, Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 11,624 shares. Tremblant Grp holds 6.19% or 3.25M shares. Toth Advisory Corporation reported 0% stake. Vanguard Group Inc Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 76.86 million shares. Greenwood Associate Ltd Liability accumulated 0.22% or 25,790 shares. 14,253 are owned by Advisory Rech. Captrust Financial Advsr stated it has 3,725 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.21% or 52,377 shares in its portfolio. 1.58M were accumulated by Bluespruce Ltd Partnership. Regions has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Birmingham Mgmt Inc Al stated it has 0.39% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Pension Ser reported 364,696 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank holds 0% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) or 1,217 shares. Ameriprise Financial invested in 3.55M shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 34,882 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership has invested 0.01% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Advsr Capital Mgmt Lc reported 48,994 shares stake. Hahn Cap Mgmt Limited Com owns 0% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 433,913 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 91,569 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Proshare Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 86,784 shares. Advisory Networks Lc, a Georgia-based fund reported 7,927 shares.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35B and $12.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings In by 378,325 shares to 1.22M shares, valued at $50.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Class C by 900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,074 shares, and cut its stake in Pivotal Software Inc Cla.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $685,454 activity. 8,902 Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) shares with value of $685,454 were sold by Grau Dominique.

More notable recent Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should Investors Know About Eli Lilly and Company’s (NYSE:LLY) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Use Debt To Deliver Its ROE Of 8.9%? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Spirit Realty Capital, Inc.’s (NYSE:SRC) Earnings Grow Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Ashland Global Holdings (NYSE:ASH) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Realmoney.Thestreet.com‘s news article titled: “What the Market Charts Tell Us Ahead of the Fed Decision – TheStreet.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.