Ardevora Asset Management Llp Has Raised Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Stake by $3.85 Million; Palestra Capital Management Boosted Its Take (TTWO) Holding by $90.70 Million

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 15316.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc bought 964,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 971,225 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.66M, up from 6,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $127.2. About 1.45M shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP SHR TO RANGE FROM $1.53 TO $1.80; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.6% of Take-Two; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Strong Results for Fiscal Year 2018; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two fourth-quarter revenue misses estimates; 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Take-Two Interactive Software Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick for an update on the video game space; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Group Adds 21st Century Fox, Exits Take-Two: 13F; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $60 MLN; 13/03/2018 – Kerbal Space Program: Making History Expansion Now Available; 02/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Take-Two

Ardevora Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 15.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 167,616 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.39M, up from 145,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $198.79. About 902,634 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CEO ROB SANDS COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 29/03/2018 – Corona maker Constellation Brands’s quarterly sales top estimates; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adj EPS $1.90; 04/04/2018 – Carlyle agrees to buy Australia’s Accolade wines for $770 mln; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 REPORTED BASIS EPS OF $9.38 TO $9.68; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to its Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Constellation Brands, Champ Private Equity to Sell Accolade Wines for A$1 Billion; 20/04/2018 – Constellation Software Releases Letter to Shareholders; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Produ; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: MODELO ESPECIAL NOW NO.1 BEER IN CALIFORNIA

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Constellation Brands Prices Offering of Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley cools on Constellation Brands – Seeking Alpha” published on May 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Romo is Back! Corona Extra® Teams Up with Tony Romo As Hotline Operator for Second Year – GlobeNewswire” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Canopy Growth Investors Pull Back As Losses Widen In Q1; CBD Products Coming To US Market – Benzinga” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

