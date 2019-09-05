Ardevora Asset Management Llp Has Lowered Its Position in Facebook (FB) by $5.23 Million; Intact Investment Management Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Has Increased by $9.17 Million as Stock Value Rose

Ardevora Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 15.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp sold 31,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 175,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.22M, down from 206,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $533.90B market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $187.14. About 11.31M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/05/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: Exclusive: Facebook commits to civil rights audit, political bias review; 06/05/2018 – New York Post: Facebook’s dating service could be great; 21/03/2018 – Famed investor Bill Miller is still a believer in Facebook. via @cnbctech; 10/04/2018 – Rep. Kilmer: Kilmer Statement on Facebook’s Endorsement of the Honest Ads Act; 04/04/2018 – FTI Consulting Launches Relativity and RelativityOne Offering in Hong Kong; 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO ZUCKERBERG SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH, PARIS: LIVE; 27/03/2018 – EIN US Politics News: Facebook CEO plans to testify before U.S. Congress; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2 percent and 1.5 percent gains in Netflix and Amazon; 16/04/2018 – Ignorance on Facebook reflects Congress malaise; 21/03/2018 – Facebook COO @sherylsandberg has also finally responded to the company’s privacy scandal involving Cambridge Analytica. More details:

Intact Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1538.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc bought 90,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 96,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.79M, up from 5,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $351.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $109.87. About 6.93 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET MGMT IS WORKING W/ OFAC ON RUSAL HOLDING; 21/03/2018 – JP Morgan’s CEO to discuss the future of work; 27/03/2018 – DINO POLSKA SA DNP.WA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO PLN 105 FROM PLN 103; 18/05/2018 – “I think it’s coming sooner than people probably think,” says Amber Baldet, Former head of J.P. Morgan’s blockchain arm; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup profit rises 13 pct on consumer banking, lower taxes; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Down 15% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 09/05/2018 – The New York Times Company to Webcast its Presentation at the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan first-quarter profit easily tops expectations; 05/04/2018 – ETF Daily News: $TBT JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said many people underestimate the possibility of higher inflation and; 29/05/2018 – Dress for Success and JPMorgan Chase Launch Worldwide Employee Engagement Initiative

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hayek Kallen invested 0.89% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Clearbridge Invs Lc has 0.61% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 6.78M shares. First Foundation Advsr has invested 1.48% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Marble Harbor Counsel Lc has 4,206 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Moors Cabot has 167,334 shares. Korea Investment Corp reported 2.81M shares stake. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora stated it has 71,671 shares or 2.6% of all its holdings. Beutel Goodman, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 645,118 shares. 649,457 were reported by Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa. Park Avenue Limited Liability holds 0.2% or 34,163 shares in its portfolio. Reliance Tru Of Delaware owns 76,577 shares or 1.25% of their US portfolio. Rockshelter Management Ltd Liability holds 4.84% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 138,058 shares. Cna Fin Corporation holds 169,264 shares. Yhb Investment Advisors Incorporated holds 17,385 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Com accumulated 0.02% or 53,491 shares.

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 13,300 shares to 47,200 shares, valued at $6.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldcorp Inc New (NYSE:GG) by 1.04M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 786,100 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says investing in people is key to winning – Columbus Business First” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan to add Chinese government debt to indexes – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Ways Fintech Is Set to Start Moving JPM Stock Higher – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $3.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ambev Sa Sponsored (NYSE:ABEV) by 421,600 shares to 9.00M shares, valued at $38.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encompass Health Corp by 26,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 538,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SBH).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook simplifies Group privacy settings – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook: Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook: Q2 Showed Growth In All Key Metrics: Reiterate Buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FB Stock Will Thrive From Focusing on Its True Competition – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook: 3 Reasons To Buy At These Levels – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.