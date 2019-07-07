Ardevora Asset Management Llp Has Lowered Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding by $655,200 as Share Value Rose; Ghp Investment Advisors Has Lifted Stake in Total Sys Svcs (TSS) as Stock Value Rose

Ardevora Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 176,835 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.26 million, down from 180,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $448.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $173.3. About 11.06M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTED-EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – UNIT ENTERED MARKETING COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIMAMA AND YOUKU TUDOU; 27/04/2018 – South Africa’s Coronation Exits Alibaba, Buys Walgreens — Barrons.com; 29/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Alibaba’s fintech affiliate Ant Financial has raised $10B, valuing the firm at $150B, compared with ~$60B; 09/04/2018 – Boston Metro: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 25/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 23/05/2018 – With C.O.D. and Goat Promotions, Jumia Aims to Be Africa’s Alibaba; 21/04/2018 – Earlier this week Alibaba said will make its own chip available for access through its cloud; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba Invests in Chinese Facial-Recognition Startup

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 14.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc bought 3,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,067 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, up from 27,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $131.16. About 426,258 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 14.30% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM ASMS 21.80 BLN, UP 3.0 PCT; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – $1.75 BLN FIVE-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY INCLUDES A $50 MLN SUB-FACILITY FOR ISSUANCE OF STANDBY LETTERS OF CREDIT – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – INNOTEC TSS AG TSSG.F – IN 2017, SALES OF EUR 98.0 MILLION COMPARED TO EUR 101.6 MILLION YR AGO; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. 100C; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EBITDA $330.9M, EST. $318.9M; 27/03/2018 – DP POLAND PLC – TOTAL SYSTEM SALES UP 51% TO PLN 58 MLN IN 2017; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 NET REVENUE (NON-GAAP) $3,700 MLN TO $3,800 MLN; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR FOR APRIL 2018 83.2% VS 80.9% IN APRIL 2017; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Net $141.8M; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS USED TO REPAY IN FULL, BORROWINGS UNDER CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED FEB 23, 2016

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $821.66 million and $776.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 9,614 shares to 50,294 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJT) by 2,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,853 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $7.37 million activity. 47,812 Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) shares with value of $4.36 million were sold by WOODS M TROY. 8,632 Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) shares with value of $787,471 were sold by Watson Patricia A. Todd Paul M sold $979,687 worth of stock. The insider WEAVER DORENDA K sold 2,297 shares worth $209,548.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Investments Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Moreover, Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Symphony Asset Ltd Liability invested in 0.21% or 8,422 shares. Magnetar Financial Ltd Liability Co reported 10,790 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Nicholas Investment Prtnrs LP has 0.59% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested 0.08% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). California State Teachers Retirement has 296,367 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Westfield Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 998,108 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd accumulated 3,812 shares. Schroder Investment Management Grp has invested 0.14% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). The Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc has invested 0% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Point72 Asset Lp reported 619,616 shares. 50 were reported by Clean Yield Gru. Cibc Asset Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Echo Street Capital Limited Liability invested in 0.59% or 315,170 shares.

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $3.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ambev Sa Sponsored (NYSE:ABEV) by 421,600 shares to 9.00M shares, valued at $38.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 7,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 377,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.92 billion for 38.34 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

