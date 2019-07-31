Ardevora Asset Management Llp Has Lifted Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $2.22 Million as Stock Value Declined; Wayfair (W) Holder Contour Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $33.71 Million

Contour Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 50.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc sold 227,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 220,445 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.73M, down from 448,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $131.16. About 2.45 million shares traded or 69.58% up from the average. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 72.24% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.81% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Rev $1.4B; 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 08/03/2018 – Should Amazon Be Shopping for Wayfair? — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Willis Towers Watson Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 – Wayfair Expands Housewares Offering, Unveils lnspirational Shops, Innovative Features and Faster Delivery for Thousands of Products; 13/04/2018 – WAYFAIR INC SAYS AMENDMENT NO. 2 INCREASES LETTER OF CREDIT SUBLIMIT TO $65 MLN – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – KPMG Comments On South Dakota v. Wayfair; 02/04/2018 – Same Group that predicted Facebook fallout predicting a crash in $W Wayfair Stock in 2018. $W is the real tax avoider. Short term target $30; 18/04/2018 – Wayfair to Launch Way Day, a New Retail Holiday for Home

Ardevora Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 8.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 115,147 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.47 million, up from 106,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $5.92 during the last trading session, reaching $249.01. About 2.78M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Analysts await Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $-1.97 earnings per share, down 74.34% or $0.84 from last year’s $-1.13 per share. After $-2.19 actual earnings per share reported by Wayfair Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.05% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 7 insider sales for $9.45 million activity. Conine Steven also sold $1.67 million worth of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) on Monday, February 11. Kumin Michael Andrew bought $423,120 worth of stock. Oblak Steve sold 152 shares worth $16,542. $3,591 worth of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) shares were sold by Rodrigues Romero. Macri Edmond sold $57,790 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Stifel Corp owns 2,432 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Atria Invests Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). 1.85M are held by Jpmorgan Chase &. 1.59 million are held by Bares. Gradient Ltd holds 0% or 225 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co accumulated 4,849 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited accumulated 3,932 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Charles Schwab holds 0.03% or 321,364 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 14,687 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 29,757 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Merian Global Investors (Uk) holds 4,800 shares. First Mercantile Trust stated it has 0.16% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Rhumbline Advisers holds 56,239 shares. Verition Fund Management holds 12,581 shares.

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80B and $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 2.04M shares to 21.40M shares, valued at $114.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zillow Group Inc by 727,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.74M shares, and has risen its stake in Liveramp Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Koshinski Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.98% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Oakwood Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp Ca accumulated 22,340 shares or 2.32% of the stock. 599,000 are held by Markel. Nbw Limited Company owns 1.57% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 23,255 shares. St Germain D J Communication accumulated 12,117 shares. Grimes Inc owns 30,191 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Hilltop, Texas-based fund reported 5,824 shares. Muhlenkamp & has 50,474 shares for 5.91% of their portfolio. Inverness Counsel Ltd Llc Ny accumulated 2.43% or 180,442 shares. 4,915 are held by Lincoln. Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Liability Corp holds 0.11% or 8,361 shares in its portfolio. Spectrum Gp owns 3,465 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1,141 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Raymond James Fincl Services has invested 0.46% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $3.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (NYSE:HII) by 8,300 shares to 138,800 shares, valued at $28.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 8,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 258,579 shares, and cut its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).