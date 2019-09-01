Ardevora Asset Management Llp Has Lifted Ingredion (INGR) Position By $695,600; PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING ZUG NAMEN-AKT SHA (PGPHF) Shorts Increased By 54.41%

PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING ZUG NAMEN-AKT SHA (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) had an increase of 54.41% in short interest. PGPHF’s SI was 21,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 54.41% from 13,600 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 210 days are for PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING ZUG NAMEN-AKT SHA (OTCMKTS:PGPHF)’s short sellers to cover PGPHF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.51% or $4.1 during the last trading session, reaching $805.9. About 10 shares traded. Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) has 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ardevora Asset Management Llp increased Ingredion Inc (INGR) stake by 2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ardevora Asset Management Llp acquired 7,400 shares as Ingredion Inc (INGR)’s stock declined 16.16%. The Ardevora Asset Management Llp holds 377,800 shares with $35.77 million value, up from 370,400 last quarter. Ingredion Inc now has $5.08B valuation. The stock increased 1.82% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $77.27. About 524,786 shares traded. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 22.43% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.43% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC INGR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.90 TO $8.20; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion 1Q Adj EPS $1.88; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion 1Q EPS $1.68; 30/05/2018 – SweeGen and lngredion bring non-GMO Reb M to Colombia; 09/05/2018 – Ingredion Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 16; 21/03/2018 INGREDION INCORPORATED DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER SHARE; 04/04/2018 – Ingredion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC QTRLY NET SALES $1,469 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 20/04/2018 – INGREDION RAISED TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Ingredion To Baa1; Outlook Stable

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The company has market cap of $21.13 billion. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It has a 27.23 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

Among 2 analysts covering Ingredion (NYSE:INGR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ingredion has $8500 highest and $7700 lowest target. $81’s average target is 4.83% above currents $77.27 stock price. Ingredion had 4 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, July 23 with “Neutral”. The stock of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold INGR shares while 114 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 57.75 million shares or 6.04% less from 61.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Investment holds 60,900 shares. 55,020 were reported by British Columbia Inv Corp. Bokf Na invested 0.01% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested in 0.02% or 88,220 shares. First Personal Services invested in 67 shares or 0% of the stock. Parametric Associate Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.03% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Moreover, Denali Advsr Limited Liability has 0.81% invested in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Lowe Brockenbrough Com stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Vanguard Gru Inc owns 6.38M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Numerixs Invest Techs Incorporated has invested 0.07% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Dubuque Commercial Bank & Tru holds 0% or 250 shares. Amp Capital Invsts holds 0.02% or 40,272 shares. First Republic Mngmt has 0% invested in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Adv owns 0% invested in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 100 shares.

