Ardevora Asset Management Llp Has Lifted By $8.17 Million Its Rockwell Automation (ROK) Position; Van Hulzen Asset Management Trimmed Its Occidental Pete Del (OXY) Holding

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc decreased Occidental Pete Corp Del (OXY) stake by 94.42% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc sold 75,685 shares as Occidental Pete Corp Del (OXY)’s stock declined 10.65%. The Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc holds 4,474 shares with $225,000 value, down from 80,159 last quarter. Occidental Pete Corp Del now has $38.29B valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $43.07. About 5.05M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Occidental Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED; 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71; 01/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS CORP – MOST RECENTLY, STAVROS SERVED AS CFO OF OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION POSTED TO WEBSITE

Ardevora Asset Management Llp increased Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) stake by 24.27% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ardevora Asset Management Llp acquired 50,100 shares as Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)’s stock declined 9.35%. The Ardevora Asset Management Llp holds 256,500 shares with $42.02 million value, up from 206,400 last quarter. Rockwell Automation Inc now has $18.35 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $159.37. About 480,158 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY REVENUE 3.33 BLN PESOS VS 3.06 BLN PESOS; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INCREASING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS VIEW; 21/05/2018 – NioCorp Awards Contract to Rockwell Automation on Groundbreaking Critical Minerals, Mining and Processing Facility in Nebraska; 07/05/2018 – Rockwell Auto: FactoryTalk Network Manager Software Simplifies Network Operations and Maintenance; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “GROWTH WAS LED BY HEAVY INDUSTRIES, INCLUDING OIL AND GAS, MINING, METALS, AND SEMICONDUCTOR.”; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 05/04/2018 – Berkshire Museum Fight Ends With Approval to Sell Norman Rockwell Painting; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION BOOSTING DIV 10%; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – CONTROL PRODUCTS & SOLUTIONS QUARTERLY SALES WERE $882.8 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 5.7 PERCENT COMPARED TO $835.3 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 77.53 million shares or 4.23% less from 80.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charter holds 0.17% or 8,730 shares. Omers Administration Corporation reported 0.08% stake. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Adv owns 5,848 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. 7,862 were reported by World Asset Management Inc. Parametric Limited Company owns 314,082 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Shine Investment Advisory has invested 0.01% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Qci Asset Inc New York stated it has 330 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru accumulated 473,736 shares. Pennsylvania Trust Company has invested 0.02% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 1,947 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Partners Llp accumulated 3,707 shares. Camarda Fin Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj owns 6,000 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Granite Invest Prtnrs Ltd Llc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Bb&T Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 5,772 shares.

Ardevora Asset Management Llp decreased Worldpay Inc stake by 61,400 shares to 264,784 valued at $32.45 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) stake by 18,300 shares and now owns 352,700 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.05 million activity. BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought 4,100 shares worth $203,401. KLESSE WILLIAM R had bought 10,000 shares worth $482,200 on Monday, June 10. Shearer Bob also bought $753,258 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. 9,100 shares valued at $437,790 were bought by Batchelder Eugene L. on Monday, June 10. On Monday, June 10 Brown Oscar K bought $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 15,000 shares. $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR on Wednesday, June 12. 37,460 shares were bought by Hollub Vicki A., worth $1.80 million.

Among 10 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Occidental Petroleum has $70 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.35’s average target is 28.51% above currents $43.07 stock price. Occidental Petroleum had 18 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, August 13, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $4800 target in Monday, August 19 report. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, August 27 by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, April 29 by Jefferies. Mizuho downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $70 target in Monday, April 22 report. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, August 23. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $622.36 million for 15.38 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc increased Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) stake by 12,055 shares to 18,149 valued at $901,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Us Etf Tr stake by 6,607 shares and now owns 12,366 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cumberland, a Florida-based fund reported 4,700 shares. Peoples Finance Services Corp reported 7,894 shares stake. Lifeplan Gp Incorporated stated it has 103 shares. 67 are held by Tarbox Family Office Inc. First Personal Fincl Services invested 0.01% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Voloridge Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 0.15% or 108,089 shares. Paragon & Paragon Ii Joint Venture invested in 7.75% or 200,000 shares. Cordasco Fin Net reported 115 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 49,885 were accumulated by Spirit Of America Management Corporation New York. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Com holds 0.1% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 6,406 shares. Bank & Trust Of Hawaii has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 51 shares. Hartford Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

