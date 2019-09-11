Ardevora Asset Management Llp Has Lifted By $3.47 Million Its Grand Canyon Ed (LOPE) Holding; Monroe Capital Has 1.79 Sentiment

Ardevora Asset Management Llp increased Grand Canyon Ed Inc (LOPE) stake by 9.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ardevora Asset Management Llp acquired 30,400 shares as Grand Canyon Ed Inc (LOPE)’s stock declined 9.04%. The Ardevora Asset Management Llp holds 356,148 shares with $40.78M value, up from 325,748 last quarter. Grand Canyon Ed Inc now has $5.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $110.25. About 39,363 shares traded. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) has declined 5.89% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.89% the S&P500. Some Historical LOPE News: 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Camden National, Myers Industries, Grand Canyon Education, MINDBODY, TransMontaigne Par; 24/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park to Open Tuesday, May 15 for 2018 Season; 15/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Level 3 Water Restrictions to be Implemented at the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park on Friday, March 16; 09/03/2018 – U.S. miners seek reversal of uranium mining ban near Grand Canyon; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education Sees 2Q EPS 85c; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education 1Q Net $73.7M; 05/03/2018 Sa’ Nyu Wa Turns 1: World’s Only Fine Dining Experience With Grand Canyon Views Marks 1st Anniversary; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education 1Q Rev $275.7M; 02/05/2018 – The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation and Partners Announce a Hike Through Grand Canyon National Park To Raise Funds For; 06/03/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC – FOLLOWING SALE, GCE WILL OPERATE AS THIRD-PARTY PROVIDER OF EDUCATIONAL, RELATED SERVICES TO GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY

Monroe Capital Corp (MRCC) investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.65, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 24 institutional investors increased or opened new stock positions, while 21 decreased and sold stakes in Monroe Capital Corp. The institutional investors in our database now own: 3.42 million shares, down from 3.81 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Monroe Capital Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 12 Increased: 15 New Position: 9.

Analysts await Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 7.89% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.38 per share. MRCC’s profit will be $7.15M for 7.35 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Monroe Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

It closed at $10.29 lastly. It is down 15.01% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCC News: 27/03/2018 – MONROE CAPITAL HIRES RYAN FLANDERS AS VICE PRESIDENT; 17/05/2018 – Monroe Capital Supports Recapitalization of Atlas Sign Industries, Inc; 27/03/2018 – PE Wire: Monroe Capital appoints Vice President; 08/05/2018 – Monroe Capital Corporation’s NII Rises – NAV Sinks; 04/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Monroe Capital, NL Industries, FCB Financial, A; 10/04/2018 – Monroe Capital Supports Frontenac’s Acquisition of TPC Training and JADE Learning; 20/03/2018 – Monroe Capital Closes $456.30 Million Collateralized Loan Obligation Transaction; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Monroe Capital MML CLO VI, Ltd./LLC; 10/04/2018 – Monroe Capital Supports Frontenac’s Acquisition of TPC Training and JADE Learning; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Five Classes Of Notes Issued By Monroe Capital Mml Clo Vi, Ltd

Salzhauer Michael holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Monroe Capital Corporation for 52,438 shares. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc owns 120,736 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Muzinich & Co. Inc. has 0.15% invested in the company for 147,570 shares. The Illinois-based Rothschild Investment Corp Il has invested 0.11% in the stock. Mckinley Capital Management Llc Delaware, a Unknown-based fund reported 113,132 shares.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development firm specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The company has market cap of $210.17 million. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, gas and oil, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate. It has a 18.12 P/E ratio. It focuses to invest in the United States and Canada.

More notable recent Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Monroe Capital Corporation Announces Third Quarter Distribution of $0.35 Per Share – StreetInsider.com” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Monroe Capital (MRCC) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 13, 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Monroe Capital Corporation BDC Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Monroe Capital Corporation BDC Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold LOPE shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 42.39 million shares or 1.29% less from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley Natl Advisers Inc accumulated 0.07% or 2,221 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 61,236 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt has 529,763 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Sit Assoc reported 0.03% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Da Davidson Co owns 0.01% invested in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) for 3,453 shares. Pnc Fincl Ser Group Inc accumulated 2,670 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation has 3.49 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Prudential Pcl reported 3,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hsbc Public Limited Liability Co reported 0% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Waddell And Reed Financial stated it has 0.28% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt reported 6,865 shares. 2,473 were reported by Hengehold Mngmt Ltd. Timpani Capital Limited Liability has invested 1.53% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). 89 are held by Signaturefd. Clark Capital Mngmt Group Inc stated it has 33,930 shares.

Ardevora Asset Management Llp decreased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) stake by 3,600 shares to 176,835 valued at $32.26 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) stake by 97,600 shares and now owns 475,200 shares. Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) was reduced too.

More notable recent Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Grand Canyon Education Becomes Oversold (LOPE) – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citron Research unloads on Grand Canyon Education – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Secret Behind Amazon and Mercadolibre’s Success – Nasdaq” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “California Regulaory Developments Positive for Grand Canyon (LOPE) and 2u (TWOU) – BMO – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 09, 2019.