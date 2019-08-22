Ardevora Asset Management Llp Has Increased Position in Ingredion (INGR) by $695,600 as Stock Declined; As Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Evanson Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake

Ardevora Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Ingredion Inc (INGR) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp bought 7,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.16% . The institutional investor held 377,800 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.77 million, up from 370,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Ingredion Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $77.82. About 21,649 shares traded. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 22.43% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.43% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 16/05/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades lngredion to Baa1; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC INGR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.90 TO $8.20; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Ingredion To Baa1; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Expecs Ingredion Will Remain One of the Top Producers of Starches and Sweeteners; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC INGR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – SweeGen and lngredion bring non-GMO Reb M to Colombia; 21/03/2018 INGREDION INCORPORATED DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC QTRLY NET SALES $1,469 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 20/04/2018 – INGREDION RAISED TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S

Evanson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 51.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evanson Asset Management Llc sold 5,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 4,729 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $287,000, down from 9,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evanson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $67.01. About 14,275 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 30/03/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 3/30/2018; 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75 Cents; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System; 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm; 02/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS SCOPE & EXTENDS OPEN SEASON

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Unnavigable Midstream – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Magellan Midstream cuts planned capex by $450M for 2019-20 – Seeking Alpha” published on March 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “2 Stocks to Buy That Have Dividends Yielding More Than 5% – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) Presents At J.P. Morgan 2019 Energy Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd has 0.04% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 14,381 shares. Cohen Steers invested in 589 shares. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 591,939 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter reported 8,198 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 23,669 shares. Joel Isaacson Lc holds 0.2% or 22,213 shares in its portfolio. Cbre Clarion Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 67,513 shares. Narwhal Cap Mngmt stated it has 29,350 shares. Seabridge Invest Advsr holds 0.7% or 34,416 shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.1% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Moreover, Keybank Natl Association Oh has 0.04% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 101,246 shares. Georgia-based Advisory Svcs Network Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Starr Intl holds 2.66% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 110,000 shares. Blair William & Il reported 306,179 shares. Captrust Advsrs invested in 0.1% or 40,172 shares.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $336,414 activity.

More notable recent Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Ingredion Incorporated Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:INGR – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ingredion Incorporated Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:INGR – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Look At Ingredion Incorporated’s (NYSE:INGR) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ingredion Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.625 Per Share – GlobeNewswire” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Plant Based Products Gain Momentum – from food to wellness (OTCQB: $RVIV) (NYSE: $INGR) (NASDAQ: $BYND) (NASDAQ: $TYHT) – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold INGR shares while 114 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 57.75 million shares or 6.04% less from 61.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 34,450 shares. Cornerstone Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Amer Int Group Inc holds 0.05% or 147,033 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, First Citizens Bancorporation & has 0.04% invested in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 3,680 shares. Panagora Asset Management reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 11,704 shares stake. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corporation has 49,311 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 400 were accumulated by Mcf Advisors. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.08% invested in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Comerica Savings Bank reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Destination Wealth has 122 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 101,167 shares. Us Commercial Bank De reported 0% stake. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Limited invested in 0.02% or 3,040 shares. Vermont-based Tru Of Vermont has invested 0.04% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $3.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2,100 shares to 78,047 shares, valued at $30.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 31,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,300 shares, and cut its stake in Navistar Intl Corp New (NYSE:NAV).